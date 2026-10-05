Florida TikToker arrested faces serious charge

Women reported exposure of private data

Prosecution reopens case months later.

A self-proclaimed «demonologist» and «Grey Hat Hacker» TikToker from Florida is back in jail after being accused of unauthorized access to electronic devices and disclosing women’s private information online.

Mark Stephen Asea, 36, a resident of Port St. Lucie, was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on September 30. According to Fox News and CBS12, he faces a felony charge related to an offense against computer users, and his bond was set at $35,000.

Florida TikToker «Demonologist» Arrested: Accusations of Exposing Private Information on TikTok

WTH! A Florida TikTok creator is jailed after posting women’s private data. Mark Stephen Asea, 36, aka “anonymousapplegenius,” was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on September 30 on a felony charge of offense against computer users. Police say he doxxed two women’s private information in more than 100 TikTok videos, including passwords, purchases, banking details, and locations. One woman had shared a password only in a closed group chat. He was arrested in April, but those charges were dropped. The case was reopened September 24. Who looks at this man and says, “Yup, I trust him”? — The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) October 5, 2026

The case involves two women who told investigators that private information had appeared in TikTok posts linked to Asea, according to a police affidavit cited by both outlets.

In one video reviewed by a detective, Asea allegedly mentioned information related to a woman’s devices and recent purchases. «Let’s talk about your real password,» he said, according to the judicial transcript cited by Fox News.

«What if we talk about the last 10 purchases you made online?» he allegedly added. The woman said her password had only been shared in a private TikTok group chat and that Asea was not part of the group.

The complainant also said she did not know how Asea had obtained information related to her phone’s identification and bank data.