Florida TikToker Arrested for Allegedly Exposing Women’s Private Data
Posted on 10/05/26 at 14:15
- Florida TikToker arrested faces serious charge
- Women reported exposure of private data
- Prosecution reopens case months later.
A self-proclaimed «demonologist» and «Grey Hat Hacker» TikToker from Florida is back in jail after being accused of unauthorized access to electronic devices and disclosing women’s private information online.
Mark Stephen Asea, 36, a resident of Port St. Lucie, was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on September 30. According to Fox News and CBS12, he faces a felony charge related to an offense against computer users, and his bond was set at $35,000.
Florida TikToker «Demonologist» Arrested: Accusations of Exposing Private Information on TikTok
WTH! A Florida TikTok creator is jailed after posting women’s private data.
Mark Stephen Asea, 36, aka “anonymousapplegenius,” was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on September 30 on a felony charge of offense against computer users.
Police say he doxxed two women’s private information in more than 100 TikTok videos, including passwords, purchases, banking details, and locations.
One woman had shared a password only in a closed group chat.
He was arrested in April, but those charges were dropped. The case was reopened September 24.
Who looks at this man and says, “Yup, I trust him”?
— The Facts Dude 🤙🏽 (@Thefactsdude) October 5, 2026
The case involves two women who told investigators that private information had appeared in TikTok posts linked to Asea, according to a police affidavit cited by both outlets.
In one video reviewed by a detective, Asea allegedly mentioned information related to a woman’s devices and recent purchases. «Let’s talk about your real password,» he said, according to the judicial transcript cited by Fox News.
«What if we talk about the last 10 purchases you made online?» he allegedly added. The woman said her password had only been shared in a private TikTok group chat and that Asea was not part of the group.
The complainant also said she did not know how Asea had obtained information related to her phone’s identification and bank data.
One Woman Allowed Him Access to Her Computer
The second woman told police that in October 2025, she allowed Asea to remotely access her computer to help resolve a problem with an application.
Months later, according to her account provided to investigators, Asea claimed that he had placed something similar to a virus on the computer while she was in the bathroom, allegedly allowing him to access information without her knowledge. The woman said she never authorized that access.
Authorities also investigated the appearance on TikTok of a photograph that, according to the complainant, came from a private Telegram message.
Police Investigated Alleged GPS Tracking
A Florida man who calls himself a “demonologist” has gone viral after his bizarre booking photo left the internet stunned.
According to investigators, his online persona included claims that he hacked and tracked people through their phones. https://t.co/jnpaF6gH2O
— Bored Panda (@boredpanda) October 5, 2026
The case file also includes statements in which Asea allegedly discussed the possibility of locating one of the women through her phone.
«Thanks to the GPS inside your phone, but what did I do?» he allegedly said in a video, according to the police affidavit cited by Fox News.
Investigators say Asea posted more than 100 videos on TikTok mentioning one of the women, sometimes uploading as many as six posts in a single day.
TikToker «Demonologist» Arrested: Prosecution Reopens Case
Asea was initially arrested in April over allegations involving stalking and computer crimes. Those charges were dropped in May, but prosecutors reopened the case on September 24 and filed the current charge related to unauthorized access to a computer or electronic device.
According to Fox News, available documents do not explain why the earlier charges were dropped or what prompted prosecutors to reopen the case months later.
Additionally, during the summer, Asea faced a civil protection proceeding involving harassment. A woman obtained a temporary order in July, but a judge dissolved and dismissed the case on September 8.
According to Fox News and CBS12, Asea remains under prosecution for the computer-related charge. His court appearance is scheduled for November 19.