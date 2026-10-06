Christa Pike Remains Hospitalized in Critical Condition After Failed Execution in Tennessee
Posted on 10/06/26 at 14:32
- Christa Pike remains hospitalized, critical, and on a ventilator
- She survived a failed execution
- Tennessee suspends executions after another failure.
Christa Pike in critical condition. Inmate Christa Pike, who survived a failed lethal injection execution last Wednesday after receiving two doses of pentobarbital, remains in critical condition and on a ventilator at a Tennessee hospital, her lawyer reported Sunday.
Stephen Ferrell, the lawyer for the woman who was sentenced to death for her role in a 1995 murder, told CNN that doctors are trying to remove remnants of pentobarbital, the powerful drug Tennessee uses for lethal injections, from her body.
Pike, 50, survived the two doses administered during the execution attempt last Wednesday and was hospitalized in critical condition with both arms swollen, burned, and blistered.
Her lawyer said he has not been able to speak with her again since then.
Christa Pike Hospitalized in Critical Condition: Second Failure
They injected Christa Pike with two lethal doses of barbiturate… and she’s still alive.
I’m an anesthesiologist and I’ll explain what might have gone wrong. Thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/k8ahlih8sm
— Dr. Isaac Chávez Díaz (@DrChavezDiaz) October 2, 2026
This is the second failed execution in Tennessee this year, prompting Governor Bill Lee to suspend all scheduled executions for the remainder of 2026.
The failed execution was followed by the resignation of Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada on Saturday.
Christa Pike, who was sentenced to death in 1996 for the murder of her classmate Colleen Slemmer the previous year, would have been the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years.
Tennessee has executed 17 inmates since the reinstatement of the death penalty in the United States in 1976, according to data from the Death Penalty Information Center, an organization that compiles statistics on capital punishment nationwide.
Currently, 42 people are on death row in Tennessee.