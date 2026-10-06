Immigration raids are hitting Latino businesses hard

Customers are avoiding going out because of immigration fears

Entrepreneurs are reducing hours, staff, and sales.

Laurinda Pestana says she and her Venezuelan food business survived the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but not the immigration crackdown during Donald Trump’s second term, which led her to close her business in Georgia this year, as has happened to other Latino business owners across the country.

Other Hispanic entrepreneurs have been forced to take drastic measures, including reducing staff, while waiting for the «storm to pass,» in a climate where businesses are also confronting declining sales and growing economic uncertainty.

Last September, Pestana closed Venezuelan Store, a popular business selling empanadas, cachapas, and other traditional Venezuelan dishes that she had operated for seven years in Alpharetta, north of the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Surviving COVID-19, but Not Immigration Policies

The Venezuelan woman and her partner survived the «hurricane» of COVID-19, but she could not withstand the impact of the immigration crisis.

«This is happening due to the immigration situation that all Latinos are living through and the economic situation, which is no secret what’s happening,» Pestana lamented in an emotional video posted on social media announcing her decision to close the business.

The immigrant was referring to the constant operations carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which have generated anxiety in the Latino community, as well as the high cost of living, which has pushed many people to go out less and cut spending.

«Customers are afraid to go out on the street to shop or take a walk, and that was precisely our store, the meeting point for Venezuelans in Georgia,» Pestana, a mother of three who is now unemployed and looking for a new opportunity to remain in the United States, told EFE.