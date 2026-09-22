Major TV Networks Suspend Joint Trump Coverage After CNN Ban

The major television networks in the United States suspended their joint coverage of President Donald Trump’s public activities on Monday in response to the White House’s decision to deny CNN access.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News agreed not to replace CNN in the so-called White House «pool,» a system in which five networks take turns recording the president’s activities and then share the footage with other media outlets.

CNN was supposed to cover the president’s activities on Monday, but it was unable to do so after its journalists lost access to the White House.

Major Networks Support CNN

The decision represents an unusual display of unity among the major US networks.

«The public has a vital interest in receiving accurate and independent information about their government,» the networks said in a joint statement.

They also argued that no administration should restrict a news organization for disagreeing with its coverage.

The measure specifically affects the presidential television pool. Other journalists, including representatives from print media, agencies, and radio, continued to cover the president’s activities.