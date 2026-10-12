The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has again put on the table a proposal that could spark international controversy: changing the name of one of the planet’s main oceans.

During a rally held on Saturday, October 10, in Tennessee, the president suggested that the Atlantic or the Pacific could be renamed to reflect his last name or the United States.

The proposal comes after other initiatives by his administration to modify geographical names and raises questions about the limits of U.S. presidential authority.

Although Trump spoke of making the change before leaving the White House, his statements do not constitute an official order, nor do they indicate that a formal procedure is underway.

Trump Proposes Renaming Two Oceans

🇺🇸 Trump is considering renaming either the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean to “Trump Ocean.” The man has run out of buildings. Writer: Oliver https://t.co/ubCI58aDWl — J (@jasonllevin) October 10, 2026

During his speech, the president mentioned two possible names to replace the designation of one of the oceans surrounding the American continent.

“We could call it the Trump Ocean or the Ocean of the Americans. Something like that… We have to do it. We should have done it before I retire,” he expressed.

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His words open a new discussion about the possibility of modifying designations used internationally for centuries, especially in maritime spaces shared by numerous countries.

Unlike a geographical accident confined to the United States, the oceans are recognized worldwide, and their names appear on maps, scientific documents, and international navigation systems.