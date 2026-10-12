Trump Proposes Renaming the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean
Posted on 10/11/26 at 22:05
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has again put on the table a proposal that could spark international controversy: changing the name of one of the planet’s main oceans.
During a rally held on Saturday, October 10, in Tennessee, the president suggested that the Atlantic or the Pacific could be renamed to reflect his last name or the United States.
The proposal comes after other initiatives by his administration to modify geographical names and raises questions about the limits of U.S. presidential authority.
Although Trump spoke of making the change before leaving the White House, his statements do not constitute an official order, nor do they indicate that a formal procedure is underway.
Trump Proposes Renaming Two Oceans
🇺🇸 Trump is considering renaming either the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean to “Trump Ocean.”
The man has run out of buildings.
Writer: Oliver https://t.co/ubCI58aDWl
— J (@jasonllevin) October 10, 2026
During his speech, the president mentioned two possible names to replace the designation of one of the oceans surrounding the American continent.
“We could call it the Trump Ocean or the Ocean of the Americans. Something like that… We have to do it. We should have done it before I retire,” he expressed.
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His words open a new discussion about the possibility of modifying designations used internationally for centuries, especially in maritime spaces shared by numerous countries.
Unlike a geographical accident confined to the United States, the oceans are recognized worldwide, and their names appear on maps, scientific documents, and international navigation systems.
From the Gulf of Mexico to the Oceans: Trump’s Name Changes
President Trump suggested renaming the Pacific or Atlantic Ocean as “Trump Ocean” or “Ocean of the Americas” on Saturday during a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee.
“So we’ve got the Gulf, we’ve got a beautiful lake,” Trump said. “So we need a river, we need an ocean, so I was thinking of either the Atlantic or the Pacific, we’d call it Trump Ocean or Ocean of the Americas, something like that.”
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2026
The proposal recalls Trump’s decision to officially adopt the name Gulf of America for the Gulf of Mexico within the U.S. federal sphere.
The president has also promoted other geographic changes, although these decisions do not automatically require foreign governments or international organizations to adopt the new names.
During the same speech in Tennessee, Trump ruled out modifying the name of the Hudson River, named after English explorer Henry Hudson.
He also assured that he would maintain the name of the Mississippi River and related his decision to the electoral support he has received in that state.
Can Trump Officially Change the Name of an Ocean?
U.S. legislation permits the Geographic Names Board and the Department of the Interior to establish geographical names for federal use. However, this doesn’t mean Washington can unilaterally impose new designations on the Atlantic or Pacific in other countries. Modifications promoted by Trump mainly affect the nomenclature used by U.S. federal agencies.
For now, the proposal remains a public statement, without confirmation of a specific executive order to change the name of either ocean.
Sources: WBTV, CNN