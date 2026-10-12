Over 122,000 cases are being recalled.

Four varieties contain undeclared colorants.

Check the lots before consuming.

PepsiCo has initiated a voluntary recall of 122,021 cases of Gatorade distributed in 37 states, as they contain colorants not declared on the labels.

The measure began on September 25, 2026, and received a Class II classification on October 2, as reported by People.

The reason cited is the presence of Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6 not correctly identified in the product information.

For buyers, the omission matters: those who avoid certain ingredients need a complete label to decide which beverages they can consume.

Which Gatorade Flavors Are Affected

Over 122,000 cases of Gatorade recalled in 37 U.S. states https://t.co/lsNjrVCRxr — el Nuevo Herald (@elnuevoherald) October 11, 2026



The recall includes 28-ounce bottles, approximately 828 milliliters, of four varieties: Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero.

In Spanish, these correspond to lemon-lime and orange, in both their regular and Zero versions. The brand name makes it easy to identify them when checking the packaging.

The review should include presentation, lot code, and preferred consumption date. The flavor alone does not identify an affected bottle.

Among the reported codes are 091026 DL, with a date of June 7, 2027, and 091126 DL, from June 8, 2027.