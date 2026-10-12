Gatorade Recall: Over 122,000 Cases Withdrawn in U.S.
Posted on 10/12/26 at 08:42
- Over 122,000 cases are being recalled.
- Four varieties contain undeclared colorants.
- Check the lots before consuming.
PepsiCo has initiated a voluntary recall of 122,021 cases of Gatorade distributed in 37 states, as they contain colorants not declared on the labels.
The measure began on September 25, 2026, and received a Class II classification on October 2, as reported by People.
The reason cited is the presence of Yellow No. 5 and/or Yellow No. 6 not correctly identified in the product information.
For buyers, the omission matters: those who avoid certain ingredients need a complete label to decide which beverages they can consume.
Which Gatorade Flavors Are Affected
Over 122,000 cases of Gatorade recalled in 37 U.S. states https://t.co/lsNjrVCRxr
— el Nuevo Herald (@elnuevoherald) October 11, 2026
The recall includes 28-ounce bottles, approximately 828 milliliters, of four varieties: Lemon Lime, Lemon Lime Zero, Orange, and Orange Zero.
In Spanish, these correspond to lemon-lime and orange, in both their regular and Zero versions. The brand name makes it easy to identify them when checking the packaging.
The review should include presentation, lot code, and preferred consumption date. The flavor alone does not identify an affected bottle.
Among the reported codes are 091026 DL, with a date of June 7, 2027, and 091126 DL, from June 8, 2027.
What a Class II Recall Means
The FDA uses this category when a product can cause temporary or medically reversible adverse effects, or when the probability of serious consequences is remote.
The classification describes the level of risk of the recall; it does not mean that all people who have consumed the beverage will develop problems.
The warning deserves special attention among consumers with known sensitivity to the mentioned colorants, as the label may prevent them from recognizing their presence.
The problem cited is one of ingredient declaration. The available information does not allow the recall to be attributed to bacterial contamination or extended to the entire brand.
In Which States Was the Recalled Gatorade Distributed
Distribution includes California, Texas, Florida, New York, Illinois, Arizona, Nevada, and New Jersey, among other states with numerous Hispanic communities.
Also included are Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, and New Mexico.
Rounding out the list are North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.
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Distribution in a state does not alone identify the stores involved. Consumers must check the data on each bottle.
What to Do If You Have an Affected Bottle
Review the drinks stored at home and compare their codes with the FDA’s recall register.
If they match, separate the product while consulting the corresponding instructions. If you have known sensitivity to these colorants, avoid consuming it.
Keep photographs of the packaging, lot, and proof of purchase to request guidance from the store or manufacturer on refund or replacement.
Do not assume a refund is guaranteed: CBS News noted that its availability to buyers was not confirmed.
SOURCE: theguardian, cbsnews