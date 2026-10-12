Three men were killed and eight people were injured in a shooting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the early hours of Sunday, October 11, inside a nightlife business in Río Piedras. Police are investigating whether an argument between customers sparked the gunfire at Zoila Café on Robles Street.

The 9-1-1 call came in around 2:59 a.m., according to police, as cited by EFE.

Two men died inside the establishment and a third on the sidewalk after running outside while injured.

Seven of the injured remained hospitalized on Monday, one in critical condition, according to El Nuevo Día.

Why it matters: this is the fourth massacre recorded in Puerto Rico this year, according to El Vocero, and the business was operating in the early morning hours in violation of municipal regulations, according to the San Juan Municipal Police.

Who the Victims of the Shooting in Río Piedras Were

Police identified the deceased as Víctor Ramón Erausquín Andino and Elisaúl Santana, both residents of Carolina, and Luis José Viscaíno Jiménez, of San Juan, according to El Nuevo Día. «There are two people who die inside the establishment and one who runs out injured and dies on the sidewalk», said Edwin Figueroa Maldonado, director of the San Juan Criminal Investigations Corps.

Of the eight injured, six men and two women, according to Telemundo Puerto Rico, one has already been discharged.

What Is Known About the Investigation into the San Juan Shooting

According to preliminary information published by El Vocero, the shooting began inside the establishment after an argument, when a customer pulled out a gun and fired, prompting others to return fire. Police seized two pistols, one from a customer and another from an employee, which will be analyzed by the Institute of Forensic Sciences. Officers collected 25 9-millimeter shell casings and 17 .40-caliber shell casings.

Officers who were nearby responded within minutes. As of Monday, no suspects had been identified, according to El Nuevo Día, and the Homicide Division is handling the Río Piedras shooting case with prosecutors.