Trump Demands Return of Christopher Columbus Statue, Sparking New Controversy in Ohio
Posted on 10/12/26 at 18:00
President Donald Trump reignited controversy over historical monuments by demanding that Columbus, Ohio, reinstall a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020.
During a White House ceremony on Friday, Trump defended the explorer and called for his statue to be returned to a prominent public space.
«We demand that Christopher Columbus be put back into the heart of Columbus, Ohio,» the president declared during an event related to Columbus Day.
However, the city administration responded that the monument is the subject of pending litigation and declined to comment on its possible reinstatement.
Why Did Columbus Remove the Christopher Columbus Statue in 2020?
Trump: «We demand that Christopher Columbus be put back into the heart of Columbus, Ohio. We want it back. I see my Italian lawyer over here. We gonna win the case? The monument! We’re building a military complex, uh, it’s a arch. A triumphal arch.» https://t.co/BL3ujuYX2O
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2026
The statue was removed from outside City Hall in July 2020, when nationwide protests against racism led cities across the country to reconsider public monuments.
Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered its removal, saying many residents associated the monument with oppression, inequality, and historical division.
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The statue arrived in Columbus in 1955 as a gift from Genoa, Italy, the city traditionally associated with the explorer’s birthplace.
Since then, it has remained in municipal custody while debate continues over its historical meaning and where, if anywhere, it should be displayed.
Lawsuit Complicates the Return of the Monument to Ohio
Trump’s Columbus Day proclamation declares Oct. 12 as Columbus Day and praises the Italian explorer’s “valor, adventure, and ingenuity.”
https://t.co/QXyJFkqMLR
— KRCG 13 (@KRCG13) October 10, 2026
Italian-American organizations and residents filed a lawsuit against the city in the spring of 2026 challenging the legality of the statue’s removal.
The plaintiffs argue that the decision was discriminatory and are seeking to have the sculpture returned to its original location in front of City Hall.
For some members of the Italian-American community, Columbus represents a symbol of cultural identity and recognition of the contributions of Italian immigrants in the United States.
Critics, however, point to the slavery, exploitation, and violence against Indigenous peoples associated with European colonial expansion after Columbus’ voyages.
What Will Happen to the Christopher Columbus Statue in Ohio?
President Donald Trump is hosting a Columbus Day celebration at the White House on Friday, underscoring his administration’s effort to honor Christopher Columbus as a hero and elevate the holiday ahead of Monday’s observance.
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https://t.co/PEAFHUzcuV
— CBS 6 Albany – WRGB (@CBS6Albany) October 9, 2026
The city developed the Reimagining Columbus project, a community engagement initiative that concluded in 2025 after two years of work.
The proposal envisions a park and community space where the monument could be displayed alongside information that provides broader historical context.
The Mellon Foundation granted $2 million to support planning and community consultation, but those funds do not cover construction of the proposed site.
For now, the project has no designated land or construction budget, while the pending federal lawsuit leaves the statue’s future uncertain.