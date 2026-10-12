President Donald Trump reignited controversy over historical monuments by demanding that Columbus, Ohio, reinstall a Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020.

During a White House ceremony on Friday, Trump defended the explorer and called for his statue to be returned to a prominent public space.

«We demand that Christopher Columbus be put back into the heart of Columbus, Ohio,» the president declared during an event related to Columbus Day.

However, the city administration responded that the monument is the subject of pending litigation and declined to comment on its possible reinstatement.

Why Did Columbus Remove the Christopher Columbus Statue in 2020?

Trump: «We demand that Christopher Columbus be put back into the heart of Columbus, Ohio. We want it back. I see my Italian lawyer over here. We gonna win the case? The monument! We’re building a military complex, uh, it’s a arch. A triumphal arch.» https://t.co/BL3ujuYX2O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2026

The statue was removed from outside City Hall in July 2020, when nationwide protests against racism led cities across the country to reconsider public monuments.

Mayor Andrew Ginther ordered its removal, saying many residents associated the monument with oppression, inequality, and historical division.