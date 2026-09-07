FDA Issues Alert for Recalled Olive Oil: Check Your Bottles at Home
Posted on09/07/26 at 05:00
- Olive oil recall in the U.S.
- Three sizes are affected
- No illnesses reported so far
A recall of olive oil in the U.S. has raised alarms after a company voluntarily pulled three presentations of a garlic-flavored product from the market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on August 31 the recall of Kofinas Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, manufactured by LMSI LLC/Kofinas Olive Oil.
The reason: the company reported that it used garlic essential oil not approved for culinary use to make the product, according to the notice published by the federal agency.
As of the alert’s publication, no illnesses associated with the recalled products had been reported, an important fact to avoid interpreting the measure as evidence of people being poisoned.
Which olive oil did the FDA recall?
The recall only involves Kofinas’ Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sold in glass bottles of three different sizes.
The affected presentations are 500 milliliters, 250 milliliters, and 100 milliliters, so consumers who have purchased this oil should carefully check their containers.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: 95 immigrant truckers arrested in Arizona: Are truckers not safe from ICE?
The products were available for sale for almost a year, specifically from August 31, 2025, to August 27, 2026.
The official notice does not indicate that all Kofinas olive oils are affected: it identifies this garlic-infused product and the three mentioned presentations.
Where was the recalled olive oil sold?
The company reported sales at Montgomery Store & Infusion Kitchen, located at 8210 Market Place Ln., Cincinnati, Ohio, and at Findlay Market, at 1801 Race St., also in Cincinnati.
Additionally, the product was sold online directly through Kofinas Olive Oil’s website, making it especially important to review purchases made online during the specified period.
The FDA does not identify a list of national supermarkets in the announcement or claim that the product was physically distributed throughout the United States, so it would be incorrect to describe the recall as national.
The recall appears on the FDA’s official list of alerts within the food and ingredients categories, along with other products recently pulled from the US market.
What to do if you have this oil at home?
The company indicated that consumers can contact 513-325-5502 or 513-981-1412 to ask questions specifically related to this recall.
It also stated that any customer who reports a reaction related to the oil will be eligible for a full refund, according to the announcement released by the FDA.
The warning takes on greater importance for anyone who experiences symptoms after consuming it: the company recommends seeking medical attention in the event of signs of an allergic reaction or possible foodborne illness.
For now, the key is to correctly identify the product before alarming yourself: the recall affects Kofinas’ Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, not olive oil in general, noted Yahoo News, Health, and the FDA.