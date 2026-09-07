FDA Issues Alert for Recalled Olive Oil: Check Your Bottles at Home

Olive oil recall in the U.S.

Three sizes are affected

No illnesses reported so far

A recall of olive oil in the U.S. has raised alarms after a company voluntarily pulled three presentations of a garlic-flavored product from the market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on August 31 the recall of Kofinas Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, manufactured by LMSI LLC/Kofinas Olive Oil.

The reason: the company reported that it used garlic essential oil not approved for culinary use to make the product, according to the notice published by the federal agency.

As of the alert’s publication, no illnesses associated with the recalled products had been reported, an important fact to avoid interpreting the measure as evidence of people being poisoned.

Which olive oil did the FDA recall?

The recall only involves Kofinas’ Garlic Mediterranean Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sold in glass bottles of three different sizes.

The affected presentations are 500 milliliters, 250 milliliters, and 100 milliliters, so consumers who have purchased this oil should carefully check their containers.

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The products were available for sale for almost a year, specifically from August 31, 2025, to August 27, 2026.

The official notice does not indicate that all Kofinas olive oils are affected: it identifies this garlic-infused product and the three mentioned presentations.