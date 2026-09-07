Amazon Plane Crash in Miami Leaves 5 Dead and Disrupts Dozens of Flights
Posted on09/07/26 at 07:11
A cargo plane operating for Amazon ran off the runway after landing Sunday at Miami International Airport, leaving five people dead and five injured, according to authorities cited by EFE.
The accident has partially disrupted operations at Miami International Airport as federal investigators work to determine why the Boeing 767 ended up off the runway.
- Why it matters: The accident not only claimed lives but also continued affecting flights this Monday at one of the busiest airports connecting the United States with Latin America and the Caribbean.
Amazon Cargo Plane Arrived From Puerto Rico and Ran Off Runway
The Boeing 767-300, operated by 21 Air for Amazon Prime Air, had departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
🇺🇸 🚨 BREAKING: Video shows the moment an Amazon cargo plane runs off the runway and catches fire at Miami International Airport.
The accident left at least 5 people dead and 5 others injured, three of them in critical condition, according to authorities. pic.twitter.com/cKZIgrO4Sb
— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) September 6, 2026
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that Flight 7598 ran off the runway at approximately 2:00 p.m. after landing.
- The aircraft crossed onto a road and struck several vehicles. More than 60 Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the emergency.
- The victims: Five people died, and five others were hospitalized. Three remained in critical condition.
Rescue crews had to free people trapped inside vehicles struck by the aircraft while other teams battled the fire, according to authorities.
Amazon Plane Crash Continues Affecting Miami Flights
The disruption for travelers continued Monday. MIA officials confirmed that only two of the airport’s four runways were operational during the morning.
At least 39 flights had been canceled and 15 delayed this Monday. Authorities recommended checking flight status with individual airlines before traveling to the airport.
- The impact: On Sunday, more than 160 cancellations and nearly 325 delays were reported as the airport dealt with closures caused by the emergency.
Investigators Seek Cause of Accident
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FAA are investigating why the aircraft ended up off the runway.
The NTSB will examine several factors related to the landing and plans to release new details Monday. So far, officials have not determined the cause of the accident.
Boeing confirmed to EFE that the aircraft was originally delivered as a passenger plane in 1994 before a third party converted it into a cargo plane.
- What’s next: The federal investigation will establish the sequence of events leading to the accident as MIA works to restore full operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Ford Mustang Recall Affects Nearly 149,000 Vehicles Over Power Loss Risk