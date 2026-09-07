Amazon Plane Crash in Miami Leaves 5 Dead and Disrupts Dozens of Flights

A cargo plane operating for Amazon ran off the runway after landing Sunday at Miami International Airport, leaving five people dead and five injured, according to authorities cited by EFE.

The accident has partially disrupted operations at Miami International Airport as federal investigators work to determine why the Boeing 767 ended up off the runway.

Why it matters: The accident not only claimed lives but also continued affecting flights this Monday at one of the busiest airports connecting the United States with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Amazon Cargo Plane Arrived From Puerto Rico and Ran Off Runway

The Boeing 767-300, operated by 21 Air for Amazon Prime Air, had departed from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

🇺🇸 🚨 BREAKING: Video shows the moment an Amazon cargo plane runs off the runway and catches fire at Miami International Airport. The accident left at least 5 people dead and 5 others injured, three of them in critical condition, according to authorities. pic.twitter.com/cKZIgrO4Sb — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) September 6, 2026