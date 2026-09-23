Trump and Delcy Rodríguez Meet in New York as Oil and Maduro Shape US-Venezuela Relations

Trump and Delcy Rodríguez meet

Oil shapes the rapprochement

Maduro remains detained

Donald Trump and Delcy Rodríguez held a meeting Tuesday in New York that marks a significant development in relations between the United States and Venezuela.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and represents the first face-to-face encounter between Trump and Rodríguez since the political transition that followed Nicolás Maduro’s capture in Venezuela.

The encounter had been scheduled as a «pull-aside,» an informal diplomatic conversation rather than a bilateral meeting with full official protocol.

The rapprochement comes after months of cooperation between Washington and Caracas, particularly around oil, investment, and Venezuela’s economic reconstruction.

Trump and Delcy Rodríguez Hold First Face-to-Face Meeting

Trump met with Delcy Rodríguez: Why is he betting on Chavismo and distancing himself from María Corina? Donald Trump and Delcy Rodríguez met this Tuesday in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The brief and informal meeting was the first face-to-face… pic.twitter.com/iV4XiF8EBv — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) September 23, 2026

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