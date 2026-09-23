Trump and Delcy Rodríguez Meet in New York as Oil and Maduro Shape US-Venezuela Relations
Posted on09/23/26 at 09:00
- Trump and Delcy Rodríguez meet
- Oil shapes the rapprochement
- Maduro remains detained
Donald Trump and Delcy Rodríguez held a meeting Tuesday in New York that marks a significant development in relations between the United States and Venezuela.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and represents the first face-to-face encounter between Trump and Rodríguez since the political transition that followed Nicolás Maduro’s capture in Venezuela.
The encounter had been scheduled as a «pull-aside,» an informal diplomatic conversation rather than a bilateral meeting with full official protocol.
The rapprochement comes after months of cooperation between Washington and Caracas, particularly around oil, investment, and Venezuela’s economic reconstruction.
Trump and Delcy Rodríguez Hold First Face-to-Face Meeting
Trump met with Delcy Rodríguez: Why is he betting on Chavismo and distancing himself from María Corina?
Donald Trump and Delcy Rodríguez met this Tuesday in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The brief and informal meeting was the first face-to-face… pic.twitter.com/iV4XiF8EBv
— EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) September 23, 2026
Why does it matter?
- First meeting between the two.
- Oil is central to the rapprochement.
- Maduro remains in US custody.
The face-to-face meeting comes more than 11 years after the brief encounter between Barack Obama and Nicolás Maduro during the 2015 Summit of the Americas.
Since then, the bilateral relationship has gone through sanctions, a diplomatic rupture, and prolonged confrontation before the political transition that began in 2026.
Rodríguez assumed interim power after US forces captured Maduro in Caracas during an operation in January.
Washington subsequently restored engagement with Caracas and entered a period of cooperation with the government led by the former Venezuelan vice president.
Venezuelan Oil Looms Large Over New York Meeting
#22Sep | 🇺🇸🇻🇪 The possible meeting between Donald Trump and Delcy Rodríguez remains unconfirmed, despite being on the White House agenda and scheduled for 7:40 pm local time at the Lotte New York Palace hotel.
🚨 In the vicinity of… pic.twitter.com/2q2vosQtOp
— El Nacional (@ElNacionalWeb) September 23, 2026
Energy occupies a central place in the relationship: the United States and Venezuela recently reached an agreement covering oil fields containing approximately 65 billion barrels of reserves, roughly one-fifth of Venezuela’s total.
The Venezuelan delegation also arrived in New York with economic officials, oil executives, and PDVSA representatives seeking international investment.
Rodríguez also held meetings with representatives of the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and Inter-American Development Bank during her US visit.
The oil rapprochement, however, raises questions about how economic cooperation will coexist with issues such as democracy, elections, and human rights.
Maduro Remains Detained as Washington Engages With Caracas
Trump and Delcy Rodríguez open a new era between the US and Venezuela. Photo Shutterstock
Nicolás Maduro remains in US custody in New York and faces federal drug trafficking charges, while Rodríguez leads Venezuela’s interim government.
The circumstances make the Trump-Rodríguez meeting particularly notable: the two leaders met in the same city where the former Venezuelan president remains detained awaiting trial.
The White House had not previously disclosed a detailed agenda of specific issues or possible agreements that could emerge from the conversation.
Therefore, any new commitments involving oil, investment, sanctions, elections, or future diplomatic relations will depend on official announcements following the meeting.
What Can Venezuelans Expect After Trump and Rodríguez’s Meeting?
Venezuelans in the United States can follow statements from the White House, State Department, and Venezuelan authorities for information about any agreements reached.
It will also be important to distinguish formally announced commitments from political statements or reports that emerged before and after the meeting.
For people with pending immigration proceedings, protection claims, or other legal processes in the United States, a diplomatic meeting does not automatically change their individual circumstances.
Trump and Rodríguez’s Meeting therefore marks another stage in relations between Washington and Caracas, but its broader consequences will depend on the concrete agreements both governments make public.