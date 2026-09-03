Ford Mustang Recall Affects Nearly 149,000 Vehicles Over Power Loss Risk
Posted on09/03/26 at 06:00
- Ford recalls Mustang vehicles
- Electrical fault could cut power
- Repairs will be free
Ford has issued a new recall affecting 148,663 Mustang vehicles in the United States because of an electrical defect that could compromise essential functions while driving.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that the problem involves certain 2024, 2025, and 2026 Ford Mustang models.
The defect involves the electrical wiring system and could cause problems ranging from a loss of traction power to failures in components necessary for safe driving.
Although Ford estimates that only approximately 1% of the recalled vehicles contain the defect, the possibility of losing certain functions while the vehicle is moving increases the risk of a crash.
What Defect Affects the Recalled Ford Mustangs?
According to the federal notice, the defect can affect the wiring harness ground terminals located in the engine compartment of certain Mustangs.
A poor connection could interrupt the electrical system and result in a “loss of traction power,” one of the consequences identified by regulators.
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The defect could also cause the headlights, windshield washer system, air conditioning, or even the engine cooling fan to stop working.
The recalled vehicles were manufactured between September 7, 2022, and June 9, 2026, meaning that owning a Ford Mustang from one of the listed model years does not automatically mean the vehicle contains the defect.
How to Know Whether Your Ford Mustang Is Recalled
Ford began notifying owners by mail between August 31 and September 4, providing information about the recall and the appropriate steps to follow.
However, the process will include a second phase: NHTSA documents indicate that additional notices will be sent when the final repair becomes available, which is expected in approximately March 2027.
Owners can also determine whether their vehicle has an open recall by entering its vehicle identification number (VIN) into the NHTSA’s official recall lookup tool.
The federal agency assigned the campaign the number 26V547, while Ford identifies the recall internally as 26C40.
What Should Owners Do?
The planned repair involves replacing the engine compartment wiring harness ground terminals in vehicles included in the recall.
According to the safety notice, owners can visit an authorized Ford or Lincoln dealership to have the repair completed at no cost.
In the meantime, drivers should pay particular attention to any unusual behavior involving the electrical system, headlights, or other components mentioned in the Ford recall.
Owners of 2024, 2025, or 2026 Mustangs should check their VIN and follow Ford’s instructions because the recall covers nearly 149,000 vehicles, even though the defect is estimated to affect only a small percentage, according to CBS News and Reuters.