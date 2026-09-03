Ford Mustang Recall Affects Nearly 149,000 Vehicles Over Power Loss Risk

Ford recalls Mustang vehicles

Electrical fault could cut power

Repairs will be free

Ford has issued a new recall affecting 148,663 Mustang vehicles in the United States because of an electrical defect that could compromise essential functions while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that the problem involves certain 2024, 2025, and 2026 Ford Mustang models.

The defect involves the electrical wiring system and could cause problems ranging from a loss of traction power to failures in components necessary for safe driving.

Although Ford estimates that only approximately 1% of the recalled vehicles contain the defect, the possibility of losing certain functions while the vehicle is moving increases the risk of a crash.

What Defect Affects the Recalled Ford Mustangs?

According to the federal notice, the defect can affect the wiring harness ground terminals located in the engine compartment of certain Mustangs.

A poor connection could interrupt the electrical system and result in a “loss of traction power,” one of the consequences identified by regulators.