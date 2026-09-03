Georgia Seeks Input on Xpress Bus Service Changes: Key Dates

Public transportation users in Georgia will have the opportunity throughout September to provide feedback on potential changes to the regional Xpress bus service.

The Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority (GTEA) will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The meeting will focus on two issues: GTEA’s proposed Title VI program and changes to the Xpress Commuter Bus Service level of service.

The notice is particularly relevant to frequent Xpress passengers and residents who want to explain how the proposed changes could affect their daily commutes.

GTEA Accepts Public Comments Throughout September

Although the hearing is scheduled for September 23, that is not the only day community members can provide feedback.

The formal public comment period began on September 1, 2026, and will remain open through September 30, 2026.

This gives people who cannot attend the hearing additional opportunities to submit comments before the public process concludes.