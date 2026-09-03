Georgia Seeks Input on Xpress Bus Service Changes: Key Dates
Posted on09/03/26 at 02:00
Public transportation users in Georgia will have the opportunity throughout September to provide feedback on potential changes to the regional Xpress bus service.
The Georgia Transportation Efficiency Authority (GTEA) will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The meeting will focus on two issues: GTEA’s proposed Title VI program and changes to the Xpress Commuter Bus Service level of service.
The notice is particularly relevant to frequent Xpress passengers and residents who want to explain how the proposed changes could affect their daily commutes.
GTEA Accepts Public Comments Throughout September
Although the hearing is scheduled for September 23, that is not the only day community members can provide feedback.
The formal public comment period began on September 1, 2026, and will remain open through September 30, 2026.
This gives people who cannot attend the hearing additional opportunities to submit comments before the public process concludes.
GTEA says it is evaluating changes to the Xpress level of service and wants to hear from passengers and residents before making decisions.
The authority is reviewing the Xpress service level and seeking feedback from passengers and residents before determining which changes to implement.
Where Will the GTEA Public Hearing Take Place?
Those who wish to participate in person can attend on Wednesday, September 23, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the following address:
GTEA Board Room
23rd Floor, Marquis 1 Tower
245 Peachtree Center Avenue NE, Suite 2300
Atlanta, GA 30303
A virtual option will also be available through Microsoft Teams, allowing people to participate without traveling to downtown Atlanta.
The access details for the meeting are:
Meeting ID: 244 039 107 885 192
Passcode: KW2TD37
People interested in providing oral comments can also email GTEA and request a follow-up call with agency staff.
Proposed Changes Would Affect Regional Xpress Service
One of the central issues in the consultation is the proposed modification of the Xpress Commuter Bus Service level of service, a system administered by GTEA.
The authority is presenting the comment period as part of its feedback process rather than as a final decision on the changes.
Therefore, people who use Xpress to commute to Atlanta or other destinations served by the system can use the public comment period to share their concerns and observations.
The key date for passengers is September 30, 2026, when the formal public comment period will end.
Review the proposed Xpress service changes here.
What Is the Title VI Program and Why Is It Under Review?
The hearing’s second topic will be GTEA’s draft Title VI program, developed in accordance with Federal Transit Administration (FTA) regulations and guidelines.
Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs and activities receiving federal financial assistance.
GTEA says it is committed to ensuring that no one is excluded from participation in or denied the benefits of its services because of race, color, or national origin.
Those who wish to submit written comments specifically related to the Title VI program can send them to:
GTEA Title VI Program
245 Peachtree Center Avenue NE
Suite 2200
Atlanta, GA 30303
Review GTEA’s Title VI program here.
Interpretation Requests Must Be Submitted Before September 9
Another important date in the notice is Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
GTEA asks people with disabilities or other special needs who require assistance to participate to contact the authority before that date.
The same deadline applies to people who need information in another language or interpretation services during the public hearing.
To request assistance or obtain additional information, interested individuals can contact GTEA directly at (404) 893-2100.
Anyone requiring these services should not wait until the day of the hearing because the agency has explicitly established September 9 as the request deadline.
Three Key Dates Xpress Users Should Remember
- September 9: Deadline to request special assistance, information in another language, or interpretation services for the hearing.
- September 23: GTEA public hearing, available in person and virtually from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- September 30: End of the formal comment period for the Title VI program and proposed Xpress service changes.
Official information about both processes will also be available through the GTEA and Xpress websites, according to the authority’s notice.
Public participation could be important because the final decisions may directly affect people who depend on Xpress to travel to work, attend school, or commute throughout the Atlanta region.
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SOURCE: GTEA’s official Title VI page