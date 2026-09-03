Man Survives Direct Lightning Strike in Staten Island, New York

Man survives lightning strike in New York

Gets up and seeks help

Spends one night in the hospital

A man survived a direct lightning strike in Staten Island, New York, while walking toward his vehicle during a storm.

The dramatic moment was captured by a surveillance camera, which showed the lightning bolt striking the man and knocking him to the ground almost immediately.

Despite the force of the strike, the man said he remained conscious and managed to stand up without assistance.

A neighbor called 911 after the man sought help, allowing emergency responders to assist him and transport him to a hospital.

Man Struck by Lightning Describes What He Felt

Following the incident, the survivor spent one night under medical observation and was later discharged without visible burns or serious injuries.

The man also described the sensations he experienced immediately after the electrical shock, particularly the intense pain in his lower limbs.

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“It’s a burning sensation, numbness, tingling, and pain—severe pain in both feet,” the man said while recalling the moments after the strike.

Although he had survived the initial strike, another immediate concern emerged: Remaining outside during the storm could expose him to a second lightning strike.

Survivor Feared Being Struck by Lightning Again

“I was afraid that another strike would occur and my life would really be in danger,” the man explained while describing the moments after the incident.

The case is particularly remarkable because the man was able to stand after falling to the ground, seek assistance, and remain conscious until emergency responders arrived.

After he was transported to the hospital, medical professionals kept him under observation overnight to evaluate possible effects from the electrical shock.

He was discharged the following day after doctors found no serious injuries or permanent physical damage, according to the available information about the case.