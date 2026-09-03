Man Survives Direct Lightning Strike in Staten Island, New York
Posted on09/03/26 at 07:00
- Man survives lightning strike in New York
- Gets up and seeks help
- Spends one night in the hospital
A man survived a direct lightning strike in Staten Island, New York, while walking toward his vehicle during a storm.
The dramatic moment was captured by a surveillance camera, which showed the lightning bolt striking the man and knocking him to the ground almost immediately.
Despite the force of the strike, the man said he remained conscious and managed to stand up without assistance.
A neighbor called 911 after the man sought help, allowing emergency responders to assist him and transport him to a hospital.
Man Struck by Lightning Describes What He Felt
Following the incident, the survivor spent one night under medical observation and was later discharged without visible burns or serious injuries.
The man also described the sensations he experienced immediately after the electrical shock, particularly the intense pain in his lower limbs.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Edouard Flooding in Texas Causes Outages: How Long Will It Last?
“It’s a burning sensation, numbness, tingling, and pain—severe pain in both feet,” the man said while recalling the moments after the strike.
Although he had survived the initial strike, another immediate concern emerged: Remaining outside during the storm could expose him to a second lightning strike.
Survivor Feared Being Struck by Lightning Again
“I was afraid that another strike would occur and my life would really be in danger,” the man explained while describing the moments after the incident.
The case is particularly remarkable because the man was able to stand after falling to the ground, seek assistance, and remain conscious until emergency responders arrived.
After he was transported to the hospital, medical professionals kept him under observation overnight to evaluate possible effects from the electrical shock.
He was discharged the following day after doctors found no serious injuries or permanent physical damage, according to the available information about the case.
Staten Island man struck by lightning while walking to a dentist appointment.
Thomas Fahmy says he is grateful to be alive and went to church on Sunday to thank God for giving him another chance.
«Once the lightning bolt struck me, the initial sensations that I had throughout… pic.twitter.com/Ns11TGqB23
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 1, 2026
What to Do If You Are Caught Outside During a Thunderstorm
Lightning can strike a person even when a storm appears to be far away, making it crucial to seek shelter quickly when lightning is present.
The general recommendation is to enter an enclosed building or a hard-topped vehicle and avoid open spaces, isolated trees, bodies of water, and exposed metal structures.
If someone is struck by lightning, emergency medical assistance should be requested even if the person appears unharmed because some injuries may not be immediately visible.
The extraordinary incident in Staten Island ended with the man safely discharged from the hospital, but the footage and his account demonstrate how quickly a thunderstorm can become a life-threatening emergency, according to CBS News and Fox Weather.