Edouard Flooding in Texas Causes Outages: How Long Will It Last?

Flooding from Edouard in Texas

Rainfall totals reach 21 inches

Edouard remains dangerous

The remnants of Edouard continued to pose a dangerous flooding threat across southeast Texas on Thursday, where torrential rain transformed roads and low-lying areas into high-risk zones.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flash flood emergency for parts of Hardin and Tyler counties after extraordinary rainfall totals ranging from 10 to 21 inches were recorded.

The conditions prompted the Weather Prediction Center to maintain the highest level of excessive rainfall risk for parts of southeast Texas, particularly around Big Thicket and Piney Woods, because of potentially catastrophic flooding.

The danger did not end when Edouard weakened: Rain bands associated with its remnants continued affecting the region and could trigger additional flooding throughout Thursday.

Up to 21 Inches of Rain Make Edouard a Texas Threat

In Hardin and Tyler counties, authorities reported rainfall rates of up to 5 inches per hour, enough to rapidly raise streams and cover roads within minutes.

The NWS later reported that between 5 and 20 inches of rain had fallen in parts of Hardin, Jasper, and Tyler counties, with an additional 1 to 5 inches still possible.