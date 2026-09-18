Western US Monsoon Brings Flash Flooding and Wildfire Risk
Posted on09/18/26 at 08:00
- Western US monsoon threatens flash flooding
- Dry thunderstorms raise wildfire risk
- Arizona records extremely heavy rainfall
According to Accuweather, the western United States faces a double weather threat: an intense surge of moisture from the North American monsoon threatens flash flooding in the Southwest, while dry thunderstorms could spark new fires in parts of the Northwest.
Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah are among the areas where storms can dump large amounts of rain, while the risk shifts toward Wyoming and Montana as the moisture advances north.
The intensity was on display in Mesa, Arizona, where 3.2 inches of rain fell in less than six hours on Wednesday, an amount equivalent to more than a third of the city’s average annual precipitation.
The danger increases when multiple storms pass over the same area: normally dry washes, low-lying roads, and burn-scarred terrain can flood quickly or experience dangerous debris flows.
Western US Monsoon Brings Flash-Flood Threat to Southwest
🌧️SOUTHWEST MONSOON REIGNITES: Another round of monsoon thunderstorms is expected to develop over the Southwest Thursday following deadly flash flooding in New Mexico during the most intense day of the monsoon thus far. Where the heaviest rain is forecast today:… pic.twitter.com/3fGNnsr0Wu
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 17, 2026
New Mexico is among the areas of particular concern: the National Weather Service warns that monsoon moisture will continue to fuel heavy rain and flash flooding, especially near burn scars, urban areas, and low-water crossings.
The risk does not end where the storm occurs, because water can flow through streams and canyons from rainfall that fell miles upstream, creating sudden flooding in places where it may not even be raining.
For that reason, hikers and campers should exercise extreme caution around canyons, streams, and small waterways, while drivers should avoid attempting to cross roads covered by flowing water.
Rainfall could generally total between 1 and 4 inches in parts of eastern and northern Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and parts of Utah, with considerably higher amounts possible in isolated areas.
Dry Thunderstorms Raise Wildfire Risk in Northwest
The scenario will be different in parts of Oregon, northern California, and Idaho, where relatively dry thunderstorms can generate lightning with little rainfall, gusty winds, and small hail.
This combination creates another hazard: lightning can ignite wildfires in dry vegetation, while gusty winds associated with the storms can worsen conditions in vulnerable areas.
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The rain represents an opportunity for a region affected by prolonged water shortages, particularly in the Colorado River Basin, although a single precipitation event cannot solve the structural problems caused by drought and water demand.
Lake Powell illustrates the severity of the water situation: federal projections for September place its storage near 21% of capacity by the end of the 2026 water year, so any additional runoff will be closely watched.
What Residents Should Know About the Monsoon
The combination of torrential rain, dry terrain, and burn scars increases the risk of flash flooding and debris flows in vulnerable communities.
Mesa received 3.2 inches of rain in less than six hours, more than a third of what the city normally records in an entire year.
Moisture from Mexico is advancing north and fueling storms across the Southwest and Rocky Mountains, while another system favors drier thunderstorms in the Northwest.
Avoid canyons, streams, flooded crossings, and landslide-prone areas, and check local weather alerts before traveling or participating in outdoor activities.