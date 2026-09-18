Western US Monsoon Brings Flash Flooding and Wildfire Risk

Western US monsoon threatens flash flooding

Dry thunderstorms raise wildfire risk

Arizona records extremely heavy rainfall

According to Accuweather, the western United States faces a double weather threat: an intense surge of moisture from the North American monsoon threatens flash flooding in the Southwest, while dry thunderstorms could spark new fires in parts of the Northwest.

Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah are among the areas where storms can dump large amounts of rain, while the risk shifts toward Wyoming and Montana as the moisture advances north.

The intensity was on display in Mesa, Arizona, where 3.2 inches of rain fell in less than six hours on Wednesday, an amount equivalent to more than a third of the city’s average annual precipitation.

The danger increases when multiple storms pass over the same area: normally dry washes, low-lying roads, and burn-scarred terrain can flood quickly or experience dangerous debris flows.

Western US Monsoon Brings Flash-Flood Threat to Southwest

🌧️SOUTHWEST MONSOON REIGNITES: Another round of monsoon thunderstorms is expected to develop over the Southwest Thursday following deadly flash flooding in New Mexico during the most intense day of the monsoon thus far. Where the heaviest rain is forecast today:… pic.twitter.com/3fGNnsr0Wu — FOX Weather (@foxweather) September 17, 2026

New Mexico is among the areas of particular concern: the National Weather Service warns that monsoon moisture will continue to fuel heavy rain and flash flooding, especially near burn scars, urban areas, and low-water crossings.

The risk does not end where the storm occurs, because water can flow through streams and canyons from rainfall that fell miles upstream, creating sudden flooding in places where it may not even be raining.

For that reason, hikers and campers should exercise extreme caution around canyons, streams, and small waterways, while drivers should avoid attempting to cross roads covered by flowing water.

Rainfall could generally total between 1 and 4 inches in parts of eastern and northern Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, and parts of Utah, with considerably higher amounts possible in isolated areas.