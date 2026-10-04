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Nearly 100 Earthquakes Strike Kīlauea: Tourist Areas Closed as Next Eruptive Episode Remains Uncertain
Almost 100 earthquakes hit Kīlauea's summit, prompting closures in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Efforts to aid neighboring wildlife.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Nearly 100 Earthquakes Strike Kīlauea: Tourist Areas Closed as Next Eruptive Episode Remains Uncertain
Foto Kīlauea: casi 100 terremotos obligan a cerrar zonas del parque FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Posted on 10/04/26 at 06:58

  • Nearly 100 earthquakes struck beneath Kīlauea.
  • Keanakākoʻi experienced safety-related closures.
  • The next eruptive episode remains uncertain.

A swarm of 98 earthquakes shook the summit region of Kīlauea Volcano, prompting precautionary closures in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Seismic activity was recorded during the 24 hours before the notice issued by park authorities on Thursday, October 1.

The largest earthquake in that period reached a magnitude of 3.4, shortly before 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday. The activity was associated with a shallow magma intrusion near the existing eruptive area, according to reports from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Which park areas are closed for safety


Temporary closures affect the Keanakākoʻi area, frequently visited by tourists exploring the volcanic landscapes of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The restrictions include Old Crater Rim Drive and the overlooks near Keanakākoʻi Crater, as well as access via Crater Rim Trail.

The Devastation Trail parking lot remained open, according to the initial notice, so the measure does not mean the entire park is closed.

For residents and tourists alike, distinguishing between restricted and open areas is essential before traveling or planning a hike.

Seismic activity decreased, but volcanic monitoring continued.


The most intense phase of the intrusion occurred between 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Afterward, the measured deformation at the summit stabilized, and seismic activity decreased, according to information released by the park.

However, the USGS bulletin on Friday, October 2, reported that earthquakes continued beneath Halemaʻumaʻu, within the summit region.

That day, a magnitude 3.5 movement was recorded, distinct from the 3.4 magnitude earthquake cited in the initial report.

Kīlauea’s episode 55 still lacks a certain date

earthquakes, Hawaii, Volcanoes MundoNOW
Kīlauea: nearly 100 earthquakes prompt park closures FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

The USGS maintains the possibility of a new lava-source episode, identified as number 55 in the ongoing eruption.

But the Friday update explained that irregular changes in deformation make it impossible to calculate a reliable window for its start.

An overflight on Thursday did not find new fissures or evidence of erupting lava at a different location.

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No anomalous activity was detected outside the summit. Scientists warn, however, that conditions can change rapidly.

What visitors should review before traveling

Precautionary closures must be respected, even if no lava, new fissures, or obvious signs of danger are visible from an overlook.

Those planning to visit the park should consult the National Park Service alerts and USGS bulletins before departing.

Official cameras allow monitoring of activity from a distance and observation of the summit’s appearance without entering restricted areas.

A decrease in earthquakes does not mean a reopening: visitors must wait for the corresponding notice before returning to closed areas.

SOURCE: foxweather

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