Nearly 100 earthquakes struck beneath Kīlauea.

Keanakākoʻi experienced safety-related closures.

The next eruptive episode remains uncertain.

A swarm of 98 earthquakes shook the summit region of Kīlauea Volcano, prompting precautionary closures in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Seismic activity was recorded during the 24 hours before the notice issued by park authorities on Thursday, October 1.

The largest earthquake in that period reached a magnitude of 3.4, shortly before 10 p.m. local time on Wednesday. The activity was associated with a shallow magma intrusion near the existing eruptive area, according to reports from the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Which park areas are closed for safety

SHAKING UP : Kīlauea is keeping scientists on their toes. Nearly 100 earthquakes rattled beneath the volcano’s summit, with the strongest reaching magnitude 3.4. Have you ever visited an active volcano? Would you hike one, or admire it from a safe distance? Tell us in the… pic.twitter.com/cbdZIL2T6i — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 2, 2026



Temporary closures affect the Keanakākoʻi area, frequently visited by tourists exploring the volcanic landscapes of the Big Island of Hawaii.

The restrictions include Old Crater Rim Drive and the overlooks near Keanakākoʻi Crater, as well as access via Crater Rim Trail.

The Devastation Trail parking lot remained open, according to the initial notice, so the measure does not mean the entire park is closed.