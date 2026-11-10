Multiple atmospheric rivers bring rounds of rain to the Pacific Northwest.

Strong winds have already caused widespread power outages in Washington.

Northern and Central California could experience heavy rain this weekend.

A series of atmospheric rivers is bringing persistent rain, strong winds, and the potential for localized flooding to western Washington and Oregon, while additional storms could reach California later this week.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E) reported that a weakening atmospheric river was affecting the region on Monday, November 9, with a stronger system expected on Tuesday, November 10.

An active Pacific jet stream is directing concentrated bands of moisture toward the West Coast. As moisture-laden air rises over mountain slopes, rainfall can intensify.

When the ground becomes saturated after repeated storms, it absorbs less water, increasing runoff into streams and rivers and raising the possibility of flooding.

How Much Rain Is Expected in Washington and Oregon?

A Category 3-4 Atmospheric River is about to bring significant rainfall to parts of the PNW, including localized flooding and high streamflow.

30-75mm Fraservalley/and Metro van south of the Fraser

50-100mm northern sections, 150-250mm Northshore Mountains and locally up to 300mm West Van island

1-3 In cascades 0.2-1in Puget sound

Up to 5IN Olympic mountains by late Thursday. Snow levels starting at 1500m in the north shore mountains rising to 2500m quickly

#BCStorm #WAWX #AtmosphericRiver — WestCoastWX22 (@ElijahBman) November 9, 2026

FOX Weather forecasts rainfall totals of 5 to 8 inches or more in some parts of western Washington throughout the week, equivalent to approximately 13 to 20 centimeters.

Lower-elevation areas farther inland could receive between 1 and 3 inches of rain, or approximately 2.5 to 7.6 centimeters.

Coastal communities and the western slopes of the Cascade Range could experience periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, with the Olympic Mountains particularly exposed to the incoming storms.

Repeated rainfall could cause rivers and streams to rise across Washington and Oregon, although CW3E's November 9 outlook indicates that the overall risk of river flooding remains low.