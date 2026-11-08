November is expected to bring elevated temperatures.

El Niño is influencing this winter.

A warm month doesn't rule out snow.

Persistent cold weather may be slow to set in across large areas of the United States. The November 2026 forecast favors above-average temperatures, especially in the north.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center maintains this trend in its October 31 update, while acknowledging uncertainty about potential atmospheric changes.

Although the current forecast averages the upcoming month, it doesn't mean that every day will be warm or that temperature drops will disappear.

Therefore, frost or snow can occur within a warmer-than-usual November: the monthly average doesn't tell the whole story.

Where Higher Temperatures Are Expected in November

Warm signals covers the northern part of the country and both coasts. The update also expands its coverage to areas in the southeast.

The northwest interior, the northern Great Plains, and the Great Lakes are among the regions highlighted by the forecast.

Areas with "equal probability" don't have a dominant trend between temperatures above, near, or below average. They also don't have guaranteed normal conditions.

To find out when a cold front will arrive in a city, it's necessary to consult the local forecast: the monthly map doesn't offer that precision.