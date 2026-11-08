First Snowflakes in the US: Cold Air Advances, But Snow Conditions Still Uncertain

Possible snowflakes between Thursday and Saturday.

Mountains have a higher potential for accumulation.

Frost could reach the South.

A cold air mass could bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the central and eastern United States between Thursday, November 12, and Saturday, November 14.

This change will come after several relatively mild days in the Midwest and Northeast, according to AccuWeather’s forecast.

The possibility includes parts of the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley, the Appalachians, and New England, although not all areas will receive snow.

Seeing snowflakes doesn’t mean the streets will be covered. Accumulation will depend on altitude, temperature, and the trajectory of the system.

Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Binghamton Could See the First Snowflakes

FIRST SNOW OF SEASON POSSIBLE FOR NORTHEAST: There is a possibility that a snowstorm could hit the Northeast before the end of the week. While there is uncertainty surrounding this system, the Northeast mountains have the best shot at accumulating snow. Stick with FOX Weather as this system continues to develop. — FOX Weather (@foxweather) November 8, 2026



Cities under watch include Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse and Binghamton, New York.

There is also a possibility of snow in the Poconos, Catskills, and Berkshires, where elevations favor lower temperatures than in the valleys.

The National Weather Service forecasts a possible transition from rain to snow in Syracuse during the early morning hours of Friday, followed by opportunities for winter precipitation.