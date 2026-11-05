Damage to roads is hindering recovery efforts.

Water problems persist.

Brevard announces schools will reopen on Thursday.

Torrential rains have left communities in the Space Coast and the Treasure Coast with flooded homes, damaged roads, and disrupted basic services.

Over three days, Malabar accumulated 28.93 inches of rain and Palm Bay recorded 28.13: more than 700 millimeters in both locations.

Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina confirmed two fatalities in the area: 34-year-old Joshua Bennett and 78-year-old Archie Richards.

The causes of both deaths have not been confirmed, according to AccuWeather. Therefore, it is not yet possible to directly attribute them to the flooding.

Closed Roads Hindering Repairs and Emergency Response

#ATENCION | Historic rainfall has caused catastrophic flooding in several locations in Florida, United States. In just 36 hours, some areas recorded over 600 millimeters of rain, an amount equivalent to several months of accumulated precipitation in just over a day. Details ➡️ https://t.co/VzAXDLzuiB — CENTRO Digital (@radiocentroec) November 3, 2026



The accumulated water continues to block movement and delay access for teams responsible for repairing infrastructure and restoring services.

In Melbourne, authorities warned that numerous abandoned vehicles were obstructing roads and hindering the response of emergency services.

Although some streets have begun to reopen, the city is maintaining closures and restrictions while evaluating conditions to recover traffic flow.

The National Weather Service reminded drivers to avoid flooded roads: water can hide damage and make it impossible to cross safely.