Florida Remains Paralyzed After Flooding: Damaged Roads, Water Cuts, and Closed Schools
Posted on 11/05/26 at 09:01
- Damage to roads is hindering recovery efforts.
- Water problems persist.
- Brevard announces schools will reopen on Thursday.
Torrential rains have left communities in the Space Coast and the Treasure Coast with flooded homes, damaged roads, and disrupted basic services.
Over three days, Malabar accumulated 28.93 inches of rain and Palm Bay recorded 28.13: more than 700 millimeters in both locations.
Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina confirmed two fatalities in the area: 34-year-old Joshua Bennett and 78-year-old Archie Richards.
The causes of both deaths have not been confirmed, according to AccuWeather. Therefore, it is not yet possible to directly attribute them to the flooding.
Closed Roads Hindering Repairs and Emergency Response
#ATENCION | Historic rainfall has caused catastrophic flooding in several locations in Florida, United States. In just 36 hours, some areas recorded over 600 millimeters of rain, an amount equivalent to several months of accumulated precipitation in just over a day.
Details ➡️ https://t.co/VzAXDLzuiB
— CENTRO Digital (@radiocentroec) November 3, 2026
The accumulated water continues to block movement and delay access for teams responsible for repairing infrastructure and restoring services.
In Melbourne, authorities warned that numerous abandoned vehicles were obstructing roads and hindering the response of emergency services.
Although some streets have begun to reopen, the city is maintaining closures and restrictions while evaluating conditions to recover traffic flow.
The National Weather Service reminded drivers to avoid flooded roads: water can hide damage and make it impossible to cross safely.
Water Cuts Affecting Palm Bay and Melbourne
Roaring water, submerged vehicles seen amid historic rainfall and flooding in Palm Bay, Florida. https://t.co/5lvl8UF07K
— Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) November 2, 2026
A break in a pipe on Port Malabar Boulevard NE forced the temporary suspension of water supply in parts of Palm Bay.
Dangerous conditions prevented crews from reaching the repair point, prolonging difficulties for affected households.
Melbourne also reported supply problems. Its Tuesday update noted low pressure and failures south of US 192, between Dairy Road and US 1.
Although other parts of the network showed improvements, recovering pressure did not mean that the precautionary notice about water consumption had been lifted.
Boil Water Notice: What Residents Should Do
Melbourne’s notice includes customers in West Melbourne supplied by its system and will continue until tests confirm safe conditions.
The city instructed residents to boil water for one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.
As an alternative, households can use bottled water while the preventive measure announced by municipal authorities remains in effect.
Residents were also asked to reduce consumption during repairs. They should wait for an official notification before considering the warning lifted.
Brevard Schools Announce Reopening for Thursday
Brevard public schools remained closed on Wednesday, November 4, after three days of interruptions related to the flooding.
After evaluating their facilities, the district announced that all its campuses will reopen on Thursday, November 5, with transportation and extracurricular activities.
Families should expect possible bus delays in affected areas. The district informed that it will excuse student absences related to the storm.
Some schools will remain under the boil water notice and will communicate specific precautions. The school reopening occurs while difficulties persist in the communities.
SOURCE: accuweather