Storms are forecast for the weekend.

Sunday has the highest regional risk.

Avoid driving on flooded roads.

Southern Texas is in for a rainy weekend, with thunderstorms and a risk of flash flooding that could complicate travel and outdoor activities.

The forecast for Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8, includes areas near San Antonio, Laredo, Corpus Christi, and the Rio Grande Valley.

Larger problems could arise when storms repeatedly dump rain on the same area, causing water to accumulate faster than it can drain away.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Brownsville anticipates unstable conditions until Monday, with a possibility of isolated or scattered flooding in the southern part of the state.

San Antonio, Laredo, and Corpus Christi: Areas Under Watch

Heavy to excessive rainfall is possible over southern Texas this weekend. A slight risk (level 2 of 4) for excessive rainfall has been issued for Sunday. NEVER drive through floodwaters.

You may have driven that road thousands of times, and think you know how deep that water is – but you never really know what’s lurking under murky floodwaters.

https://t.co/qk3BcVP5M8 — National Weather Service (@NWS) November 6, 2026



An atmospheric disturbance will move from the southwestern United States into northern Mexico, favoring rain development over Texas.

Its interaction with abundant moisture and a cold front will help maintain showers at various points throughout the weekend.

AccuWeather identifies a corridor of concern from the areas around San Antonio and Laredo to Corpus Christi, extending towards Brownsville.

Austin and Houston would be near the northern edge of the system, with a chance of rain; that doesn’t mean they’ll receive the same amounts forecast farther south.