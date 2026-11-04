An unusually early polar vortex disruption is forecast for November 2026.

A widespread outbreak of extreme cold in the United States remains uncertain.

Any effects on surface weather could take several weeks to develop.

The polar vortex in November 2026 is showing signs of an unusually early disruption, although meteorologists caution that this does not necessarily mean an outbreak of extreme cold is headed for the United States.

Forecast models indicate that a sudden stratospheric warming event could occur in early November, a time when the polar vortex typically continues to strengthen.

The phenomenon can weaken or reverse the winds circulating around the Arctic, disrupting an atmospheric system that influences winter weather patterns.

However, an analysis published by weather forecasting company Brightband on October 29 suggests that the disturbance could be relatively brief, with limited effects on the eastern United States.

Why the November 2026 Polar Vortex Disruption Could Be Historic

A CHILL COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU?: Something truly unprecedented is brewing high above the Arctic as the polar vortex weakens on a crash course toward a full breakdown. As atmospheric ripples threaten to shake up winter forecasts worldwide, stay tuned to FOX Weather as our team tracks the vortex day by day! — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 31, 2026

What makes the potential event particularly unusual is its timing. A reversal of stratospheric winds in early November would be exceptionally early.

NOAA’s sudden stratospheric warming records, covering 1958 through 2023, include November events, but they typically occurred later in the month.

One example is the November 1968 event, whose recorded date varies slightly depending on the atmospheric dataset used.

Therefore, any claim of a record-breaking event must await observational confirmation. A forecast alone does not establish that the phenomenon has occurred.