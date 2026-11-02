Brevard records up to 20 inches.

New rains threaten saturated areas.

Risk continues until Tuesday.

Monday’s torrential rains, November 2, caused dangerous flooding on Florida’s east coast, with Palm Bay among the most affected areas.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported accumulations of between 15 and 20 inches in parts of southeastern Brevard during the morning.

The situation prompted a flash flood emergency for West Melbourne, Palm Bay, and Grant-Valkaria, where authorities warned of life-threatening risks.

Water threatened streets, roads, low-lying areas, and urban zones as new storms dumped rain on already flooded areas.

What a «1-in-1,000-year» rain means

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, recorded nearly 17 inches of rain in just six hours on Sunday, overwhelming roads and triggering flash floods. The deluge was described as a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event. https://t.co/5aHDTqefbD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2026



According to radar estimates released by FOX Weather, between 18 and 20 inches fell in just 12 hours south of Palm Bay.

The media outlet described these accumulations as an episode associated with a 1,000-year return period, due to their exceptional local intensity.

NOAA explains that this expression represents an approximate annual probability of 0.1%; it does not mean that ten centuries must pass between episodes.

Additionally, the classification depends on the location and duration of the precipitation: an extraordinary rain does not by itself demonstrate a flood of equal recurrence.