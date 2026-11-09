Frost Advisories Across the South and Ohio Valley; Flood Alerts From Texas to California

If your car windows looked frosty this morning, it wasn’t your imagination. The National Weather Service had frost advisories in effect early Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina. At the same time, flood warnings and coastal flood advisories are still active in several other parts of the country.

So what does this mean for you? Let’s take it one piece at a time.

How cold did it get, and when does the frost advisory end?

Forecasters said clear skies would let temperatures drop into the mid-30s. Here is what the National Weather Service offices reported:

Alabama and Mississippi: Lows of 33 to 37 degrees in northern and central Alabama and as low as 35 in southwest Alabama and Wayne County, Mississippi. Advisories end at 8 a.m. CST.

Lows of 33 to 37 degrees in northern and central Alabama and as low as 35 in southwest Alabama and Wayne County, Mississippi. Advisories end at 8 a.m. CST. Georgia and North Carolina: As low as 35 in northern Georgia and 36 in the western Piedmont and foothills of North Carolina. Both end at 9 a.m. EST.

As low as 35 in northern Georgia and 36 in the western Piedmont and foothills of North Carolina. Both end at 9 a.m. EST. Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia: Lows as low as 34 to 36 in many areas. The Jackson, Kentucky, office said a few places could briefly fall below freezing. Most of these advisories end between 9 and 10 a.m. EST.

What should gardeners and farm workers do now?

The advisories warn that frost could harm sensitive outdoor plants, and that they may be killed if left uncovered. The National Weather Service’s advice is simple: protect tender plants from the cold.

Since the advisories wrap up this morning, the biggest question now is what the night did to your garden. Take a look at your tomatoes, peppers, flowers and potted plants once the frost melts. For what comes next, check your local National Weather Service office. These advisories only cover this morning.

Commuters and parents at the bus stop can relax a little on this one. The advisories focus on plants, not roads. Still, it’s a good morning to dress the kids in layers.

If you’ve been wondering when real cold would show up, our earlier story on why cold weather has been delayed this November has more background.