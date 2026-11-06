Georgia and Tennessee Flooding: State of Emergency Declared, 80 Rescued
Posted on 11/06/26 at 06:00
Flash flooding triggered by torrential rainfall sparked an emergency along the Georgia-Tennessee border early Thursday, November 5, 2026, leaving communities submerged, buildings damaged by fires, and dozens of residents in need of rescue.
The rapidly rising floodwaters caught residents of Fannin County, Georgia, and Polk County, Tennessee, off guard after intense storms swept through the region as part of a larger weather system moving across the United States.
Georgia and Tennessee Flooding Prompts State of Emergency
BREAKING: A Flash Flood Emergency is underway along the Georgia-Tennessee border as catastrophic flooding prompts water rescues and threatens communities. https://t.co/cetpPZc7d5
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 5, 2026
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, and Union counties to mobilize resources and coordinate the response to the widespread flooding.
Authorities confirmed that at least 80 people had been rescued across Fannin County, while the county recreation center was converted into a temporary shelter for residents forced to evacuate their homes.
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Rising river levels and dangerous conditions also forced authorities to restrict access to several communities.
McCaysville declared a local state of emergency shortly after 5:00 a.m., urging residents and visitors to stay away from the city.
In neighboring Copperhill, Tennessee, officials issued a similar warning, asking people to avoid downtown and areas near the river.
Toccoa and Ocoee Rivers Reach Record Flood Levels
DANGEROUS FLOODING PLAGUES GEORGIA AND TENNESSEE: FOX Weather Multimedia Reporter @AsherReddtv reports from Fannin County, Georgia, where at least 80 people have been rescued after severe storms brought widespread flooding. https://t.co/bV44YrlLcR
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) November 6, 2026
Among the most alarming developments was the rapid rise of the Toccoa River in Georgia and the Ocoee River in Tennessee, which surged to dangerous flood levels.
The region received approximately 5 to 8 inches (12 to 20 centimeters) of rain within 12 hours, causing rivers to overflow, structures to be swept away, and critical infrastructure to sustain damage.
The severity of the flooding surprised even experienced local emergency responders.
Robert Poole, public information officer for the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency, said the region had not experienced flooding of comparable magnitude since 1990.
The historical comparison underscores the severity of the disaster, as river levels surpassed previous records in the affected area.
Fires, Explosion, and Water Rescues Intensify Emergency Response
Emergency crews have rescued dozens of people who were trapped after devastating floodwaters caused significant damage to parts of North Georgia. https://t.co/MG4TrgejzH
— CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) November 6, 2026
The flooding was accompanied by other dangerous incidents that complicated the emergency response. A propane tank caught fire and later exploded outside a business in McCaysville.
A firefighter was injured during the incident, although authorities said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Fannin County officials also reported that at least six buildings caught fire during Wednesday night's storms, with lightning considered a possible cause.
Emergency agencies in Georgia and Tennessee deployed additional resources to assist affected communities.
Georgia State Patrol helicopters were placed on standby to support evacuations, while specialized swift-water rescue teams and aircraft operated in Tennessee.
Rescue crews focused on locating people trapped by rising water, including residents who had sought refuge on their rooftops.
What Should Residents Do During Flash Flooding?
The flooding also damaged transportation infrastructure. The Rogers Creek Bridge was closed after a large structure broke away from its foundation and struck the bridge, according to the local highway department.
Authorities continued restricting access to dangerous areas while emergency crews conducted rescues and assessed the damage.
- Why it matters: Communities along the Georgia-Tennessee border remain vulnerable to dangerous floodwaters and damaged infrastructure.
- The facts: At least 80 people have been rescued in Fannin County, Georgia.
- The response: Emergency crews have conducted water rescues and deployed helicopters to reach stranded residents.
- What you can do: Stay away from rivers, damaged bridges, and flooded roads, and follow instructions from local emergency officials.
Residents in affected areas should monitor official alerts, follow evacuation instructions, and seek shelter at designated emergency facilities when necessary.
They should never attempt to drive or walk through flooded roads, even when the water appears shallow.
The immediate priority is to avoid strong currents and remain outside evacuated neighborhoods until authorities confirm that returning is safe.
Source: Fox Weather