Flash flooding triggered by torrential rainfall sparked an emergency along the Georgia-Tennessee border early Thursday, November 5, 2026, leaving communities submerged, buildings damaged by fires, and dozens of residents in need of rescue.

The rapidly rising floodwaters caught residents of Fannin County, Georgia, and Polk County, Tennessee, off guard after intense storms swept through the region as part of a larger weather system moving across the United States.

Georgia and Tennessee Flooding Prompts State of Emergency

BREAKING: A Flash Flood Emergency is underway along the Georgia-Tennessee border as catastrophic flooding prompts water rescues and threatens communities. https://t.co/cetpPZc7d5 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) November 5, 2026

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, and Union counties to mobilize resources and coordinate the response to the widespread flooding.

Authorities confirmed that at least 80 people had been rescued across Fannin County, while the county recreation center was converted into a temporary shelter for residents forced to evacuate their homes.

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Rising river levels and dangerous conditions also forced authorities to restrict access to several communities.

McCaysville declared a local state of emergency shortly after 5:00 a.m., urging residents and visitors to stay away from the city.