Storm Threatens 35 U.S. States: Evacuations Ordered Amid Historic Flooding
Posted on 11/02/26 at 07:16
- Storm threatens 35 states.
- Pagosa Springs orders evacuation of areas.
- Colorado expects heavy mountain snowfall.
A powerful storm is putting the southwestern United States at risk this Sunday, November 1, with evacuations and potentially historic flooding threats.
The system will then move towards the central and eastern parts of the country, extending rains and other hazards throughout the coming week.
FOX Weather estimates possible effects in 35 states. This figure encompasses different phenomena and days, without implying that all areas will face equally severe conditions.
The most immediate emergency is concentrated in southwestern communities, where precipitation can cause dangerous flooding before dawn on Monday.
Pagosa Springs Orders Evacuation Due to San Juan River
STAY ALERT AS MASSIVE STORM UNLEASHES DANGEROUS WEATHER: America’s cross-country is slamming the West right now with torrential rain and heavy mountain snow. Stay alert today for rapidly rising water as the flash flood threat increases with each drenching downpour. #rain #downpours #West #flood #foxweather
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) November 1, 2026
Authorities in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, have asked people to immediately leave designated evacuation areas due to the expected rise in the San Juan River.
A municipal warning indicated that the river could reach 19.71 feet (approximately 6 meters) around 11 pm on Sunday.
This is a projection, not an observed level, and may change as precipitation and hydrological data change.
The warning includes an urgent message: during the storm’s most intense phase, the ability to conduct rescues will be extremely limited.
Colorado Faces Rain, Landslides, and Intense Snow
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of significant and hazardous flooding in parts of the San Juan Mountains and the nearby San Luis Valley.
The forecast also contemplates possible road damage and landslides, which could complicate travel between communities and access to emergency services.
In elevated areas of northwest and southwest San Juan, 12 to 18 inches of snow are expected, approximately 30 to 46 centimeters.
The combination of snow and wind could significantly hinder travel, especially during Sunday night and Monday morning. marine.
The Storm Will Move Towards the Center of the Country
After affecting the West, the system will move toward the Great Plains and other regions, according to forecasts from FOX Weather.
The storm’s advance may bring abundant rain, thunderstorms, and new complications for those with planned trips during the week.
For communities outside the Southwest, it will be essential to consult local forecasts; the system’s national scope does not replace specific alerts.
Conditions could affect travel on election day, Tuesday, November 3, so it is advisable to review routes and schedules in advance.
El Niño Increases Attention on Winter
The Climate Prediction Center maintains an El Niño warning and predicts that the phenomenon will continue to strengthen until the end of the year.
This climate context can influence seasonal patterns, but it does not determine where each flood or snowfall will occur on its own.
The immediate priority is to follow evacuation instructions and review the corresponding meteorological warnings for the place of residence or destination.
Those who need to travel through Colorado can consult the 511 service to know the road conditions before leaving.
FORMAT: Photos DepositPhotos
SOURCE: foxweather