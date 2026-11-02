Storm threatens 35 states.

Pagosa Springs orders evacuation of areas.

Colorado expects heavy mountain snowfall.

A powerful storm is putting the southwestern United States at risk this Sunday, November 1, with evacuations and potentially historic flooding threats.

The system will then move towards the central and eastern parts of the country, extending rains and other hazards throughout the coming week.

FOX Weather estimates possible effects in 35 states. This figure encompasses different phenomena and days, without implying that all areas will face equally severe conditions.

The most immediate emergency is concentrated in southwestern communities, where precipitation can cause dangerous flooding before dawn on Monday.

Pagosa Springs Orders Evacuation Due to San Juan River

STAY ALERT AS MASSIVE STORM UNLEASHES DANGEROUS WEATHER: America’s cross-country is slamming the West right now with torrential rain and heavy mountain snow. Stay alert today for rapidly rising water as the flash flood threat increases with each drenching downpour. #rain #downpours #West #flood #foxweather — FOX Weather (@foxweather) November 1, 2026



Authorities in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, have asked people to immediately leave designated evacuation areas due to the expected rise in the San Juan River.

A municipal warning indicated that the river could reach 19.71 feet (approximately 6 meters) around 11 pm on Sunday.

This is a projection, not an observed level, and may change as precipitation and hydrological data change.

The warning includes an urgent message: during the storm’s most intense phase, the ability to conduct rescues will be extremely limited.