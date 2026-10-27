A coastal flood warning remains in effect in South Florida through Wednesday.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale are experiencing flooding.

Authorities urge residents to avoid flooded areas.

A Florida flood alert was issued by the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) on Tuesday, October 27, for southeastern Florida, remaining in effect through Wednesday. According to EFE, exceptionally high tides have already flooded parts of Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

The agency warned of «potentially significant coastal flooding» across an area stretching from the Florida Keys at the state’s southern tip to northern West Palm Beach.

The warning coincides with some of the highest tides of the year. Known in the United States as king tides, these exceptionally high water levels can also cause flooding in inland areas near waterways.

Florida Flood Alert: Peak Hours for Coastal Flooding

The NWS warned that flooding impacts would be particularly severe between 8:00 and 11:00 a.m. and between 8:00 and 11:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both periods coincide with high tide, when water levels reach their peak. Authorities therefore urged residents to take precautionary measures ahead of these high-risk hours.

Although the coastal flood warning remains in effect through Wednesday, the agency forecasts that «minor to moderate coastal flooding could continue through the end of the week.»