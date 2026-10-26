Elevated tides threaten coastal communities.

Prolonged rainfall extends regional risk.

Check high tide schedules before heading out.

Communities along the Southeast coast of the United States are facing ongoing threats due to exceptionally high tides, persistent winds, and rainfall. According to FOX Weather, the affected area stretches approximately 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) from Miami, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina.

The greatest risk is in low-lying regions, where conditions may worsen over multiple high-tide cycles, with impacts varying by location. For residents and drivers, this means a passable street in the morning could have water accumulation hours later.

Rain in Florida Extends Risk Until Tuesday

⚠️ ⛈️ FLOOD RISK: The multiday flood threat that brought inches of rain to the Southwest has shifted to the Plains on Sunday to wrap up the weekend which is expected to continue to start the work week. FOX Weather Meteorologist @MelanieBlackWx has the latest: https://t.co/tzZMY2H8NP — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 25, 2026



The forecast released by FOX Weather calls for precipitation through at least Tuesday, October 27, with possible accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

This range is equivalent to approximately 51 to 102 millimeters; the distribution will depend on where the downpours concentrate.

Tropical humidity favors episodes of heavy rain that can overload urban drainage and produce localized flooding.

However, the National Weather Service notes that the overall risk of excessive rain in southern Florida is limited, although isolated flooding may occur.

High Tides Can Worsen Flooding in Florida