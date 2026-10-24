The Hurricane Vance, a category 2 storm in the Pacific, remains far from Mexico's coast, but its circulation is bringing rain to Michoacán, Guerrero, and Oaxaca. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC), the storm is expected to start weakening from Saturday night, October 24.

As of 3:00 a.m. (Central Time) on Saturday, October 24, the storm's center was about 590 km south-southwest of Acapulco, with sustained winds of 175 km/h.

There are no coastal watches or warnings, and the predicted trajectory keeps the storm over the ocean.

The NHC forecasts fluctuations in intensity on Saturday and a gradual weakening from that night and during Sunday.

Why it matters: although Vance does not threaten to make landfall, its cloud bands can bring heavy rain to mountainous areas and high waves to the coast. It's a good idea to follow its evolution, without alarm, especially if you have family in the southwest of the country.

Where it is and how strong it is

According to the NHC's bulletin 12, the center of Vance was also about 750 km south-southeast of Manzanillo. The storm is moving northwest at 11 km/h and will continue to do so over the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 45 km from the center, and tropical storm-force winds up to 240 km.

Data Vance by the numbers Category 2 Sustained winds 175 km/h (110 mph) Gusts 212 km/h, according to the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) Pressure 965 mb Distance from Acapulco about 590 km south-southwest Movement northwest at 11 km/h Coastal warnings None Forecast Gradual weakening from Saturday night

Rain and waves in the southwest of the country

On Friday, October 23, Vance became a category 2 storm. That day, the National Meteorological Service (SMN), cited by EFE, forecast heavy rain in Michoacán and Guerrero, showers in Oaxaca, and waves of up to three meters on the coast of Guerrero.

The Semar reports cloudy to overcast skies over the coasts of Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas, and waves of between 4.8 and 5.4 meters near the system, i.e., in open sea. Authorities asked people to exercise extreme caution.

A very active Pacific season