This forecast anticipates mostly dry conditions.

The Southwest could see heavy rain.

Local forecasts can still change.

Halloween will fall on a Saturday for the first time since 2020, with a preliminary outlook favorable for many families planning to go trick-or-treating.

The forecast from FOX Weather indicates dry conditions in much of the east, while some areas in the west could see rain.

Relatively mild temperatures would favor outdoor activities in several regions, although the nighttime atmosphere may require additional clothing under costumes.

A week before October 31, these forecasts describe regional trends: rain schedules and temperatures in each city can still change.

Northeast and Southeast: Halloween Looks to be Dry



In the Northeast, FOX Weather forecasts that a high-pressure system will favor dry conditions during the Halloween weekend.

Daytime temperatures could be around 60 °F (approximately 16 °C), slightly higher than usual for the time of year.

The Southeast also shows a warm, dry trend, with highs near 70 °F (around 21 °C) in many areas.

These figures correspond to the day; those participating in nighttime trick-or-treating should check the forecasted temperature after sunset before choosing their attire.