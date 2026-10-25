Halloween Forecast Points to Changes Due to El Niño, Affecting Millions in the US
Posted on 10/25/26 at 07:23
- This forecast anticipates mostly dry conditions.
- The Southwest could see heavy rain.
- Local forecasts can still change.
Halloween will fall on a Saturday for the first time since 2020, with a preliminary outlook favorable for many families planning to go trick-or-treating.
The forecast from FOX Weather indicates dry conditions in much of the east, while some areas in the west could see rain.
Relatively mild temperatures would favor outdoor activities in several regions, although the nighttime atmosphere may require additional clothing under costumes.
A week before October 31, these forecasts describe regional trends: rain schedules and temperatures in each city can still change.
Northeast and Southeast: Halloween Looks to be Dry
In the Northeast, FOX Weather forecasts that a high-pressure system will favor dry conditions during the Halloween weekend.
Daytime temperatures could be around 60 °F (approximately 16 °C), slightly higher than usual for the time of year.
The Southeast also shows a warm, dry trend, with highs near 70 °F (around 21 °C) in many areas.
These figures correspond to the day; those participating in nighttime trick-or-treating should check the forecasted temperature after sunset before choosing their attire.
Midwest and Northwest: Differences to Consider When Choosing a Costume
Early projections for the Midwest indicate a mostly dry scenario, with above-average temperatures in parts of the region.
In St. Louis, Missouri, the FOX forecast center estimates values near 70 °F during Saturday afternoon.
The Northwest would have a cooler, predominantly dry atmosphere, with temperatures around 50 °F (10 °C).
For families in that region, incorporating a warm layer into their costumes may be convenient, especially as the night advances and the temperature drops.
Rain Maintains Uncertainty in the South
The Southern Plains could receive moisture from the Pacific associated with Vance, increasing the likelihood of precipitation.
This scenario does not imply that the cyclone will make landfall in the US; the moisture can move far from the system’s center.
In the Southwest, a possible low-pressure system could bring rain and scattered storms, along with below-normal temperatures and a localized risk of flash flooding.
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The location and timing of these phenomena remain uncertain; for now, the outlook calls for preparing indoor alternatives and monitoring for updates.
El Niño Influences but Does Not Determine Every Local Forecast
The NOAA confirmed in its October 8 report that El Niño continues to strengthen and could remain strong over the next few months.
Its influence helps modify atmospheric patterns, but describing it as a phenomenon that completely controls the country’s weather is excessive.
To decide on parades, parties, or trick-or-treating, it will be more useful to consult the local forecast as Halloween approaches and pay attention to weather alerts.
If storms or flooding are forecast for a locality, families should adjust their schedules and avoid traveling on flooded streets.
SOURCE: FoxWeather