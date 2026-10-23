A powerful storm is moving slowly across the western United States, threatening to cause sudden flooding, strong winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. The system will primarily affect California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, with several rounds of precipitation that could last until the weekend.

Although the rains will help combat drought and reduce the risk of wildfires, they also pose a threat to vulnerable communities. According to AccuWeather forecasts, the most hazardous conditions will be concentrated between Thursday and Saturday, especially in desert and mountainous areas.

Western Storm: Heavy Rain and Risk of Landslides

Rain moves into the Treasure Valley this afternoon, with showers continuing into Friday. In the mountains, rain and high elevation snow linger Friday before tapering off. A Flash Flood Watch for the Wapiti and Crooked burn scars remains in effect through Friday morning. https://t.co/stgtIKriTA — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) October 22, 2026

Southern California will face one of the most intense episodes during the early hours of Thursday, with downpours capable of causing localized flooding. Coastal areas could receive between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain, while some mountain slopes could accumulate between 1 and 2 inches.

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Areas recently affected by wildfires are more vulnerable because the loss of vegetation facilitates the displacement of earth, rocks, and debris.

Las Vegas and Phoenix Face Flash Flooding Danger