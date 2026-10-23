Powerful Storm Threatens Western US: Flash Flooding, Tornadoes, and Landslides Feared
Posted on 10/22/26 at 20:31
A powerful storm is moving slowly across the western United States, threatening to cause sudden flooding, strong winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. The system will primarily affect California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, with several rounds of precipitation that could last until the weekend.
Although the rains will help combat drought and reduce the risk of wildfires, they also pose a threat to vulnerable communities. According to AccuWeather forecasts, the most hazardous conditions will be concentrated between Thursday and Saturday, especially in desert and mountainous areas.
Western Storm: Heavy Rain and Risk of Landslides
Rain moves into the Treasure Valley this afternoon, with showers continuing into Friday. In the mountains, rain and high elevation snow linger Friday before tapering off. A Flash Flood Watch for the Wapiti and Crooked burn scars remains in effect through Friday morning. https://t.co/stgtIKriTA
— CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) October 22, 2026
Southern California will face one of the most intense episodes during the early hours of Thursday, with downpours capable of causing localized flooding. Coastal areas could receive between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain, while some mountain slopes could accumulate between 1 and 2 inches.
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Areas recently affected by wildfires are more vulnerable because the loss of vegetation facilitates the displacement of earth, rocks, and debris.
Las Vegas and Phoenix Face Flash Flooding Danger
HAIL HAMMERS ROUTE 66 🌧️🧊: Heavy rain and hail pelted a vehicle at the Healing Winds Route 66 campground near Seligman, Arizona. A powerful storm system pulled warm, moist Pacific air into Arizona on Thursday, fueling severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding.
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 22, 2026
In Las Vegas, accumulated precipitation reached 1.19 inches by Tuesday, nearly four times the historical average for October, according to AccuWeather. The greatest danger is concentrated in flood-prone streets, underpasses, and normally dry washes, where water levels can rise in minutes. Authorities recommend avoiding driving on flooded roads, as even apparently shallow currents can sweep vehicles away.
Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico Under Threat of Severe Storms
Atmospheric conditions will favor intense gusts, hail, and torrential rains, while some areas could face more hazardous weather phenomena. For Friday and Saturday, New Mexico will concentrate much of the severe weather threat, although isolated showers will persist in other western regions. The possible influence of tropical humidity associated with Trudy could increase precipitation in parts of the southwest, depending on the evolution of the system.
Nevada and Sierra Nevada: Snow in Mountains and Limited Drought Relief
The cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere will also favor snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains, mainly at higher elevations. However, forecasts do not anticipate significant accumulations in mountain passes, although some episodes of wet snow may occur.
The precipitation will temporarily contribute to increasing the water flow in the Colorado River basin, which has been affected by historically low water levels. Despite this benefit, a single storm will not resolve the prolonged water shortage, so communities will need to maintain their preventive measures.