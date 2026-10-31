Rain could complicate travel.

Storms threaten localized power outages.

Check forecasts before heading out.

Rain and storms could make it difficult for people in parts of the central United States to get to polling stations on Tuesday, November 3.

AccuWeather’s forecast anticipates a pattern change that will bring precipitation from the southwest to the Great Plains and the Mississippi Valley.

The risks include flooded roads, waiting in the rain, and possible localized power outages, although the impact will depend on how the system evolves.

These forecasts describe possible weather-related complications; they do not constitute announcements of closures or confirmed changes in polling stations.

Which States Could See Rain on November 3

Stormy, wet weather is expected to hammer the central U.S. on Election Day, with the spiciest forecasts for states with some of the hottest races — including Texas, Kansas and Iowa. https://t.co/8GrUujSb1Q — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2026



Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan are among the states that could see rain during the election, according to the forecast.

The metropolitan areas of Minneapolis, Chicago, and Kansas City, Missouri, could also experience precipitation that affects voters’ commutes.

The duration will vary by location: some areas could accumulate several hours of rain, while others will experience only brief showers.

For those who rely on public transportation or have to wait outside, these differences can change the time it takes to get to and stay in line.