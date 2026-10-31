Rain and Possible Power Outages: Weather Threatens to Complicate US Election Day
Posted on 10/31/26 at 07:09
- Rain could complicate travel.
- Storms threaten localized power outages.
- Check forecasts before heading out.
Rain and storms could make it difficult for people in parts of the central United States to get to polling stations on Tuesday, November 3.
AccuWeather’s forecast anticipates a pattern change that will bring precipitation from the southwest to the Great Plains and the Mississippi Valley.
The risks include flooded roads, waiting in the rain, and possible localized power outages, although the impact will depend on how the system evolves.
These forecasts describe possible weather-related complications; they do not constitute announcements of closures or confirmed changes in polling stations.
Which States Could See Rain on November 3
Stormy, wet weather is expected to hammer the central U.S. on Election Day, with the spiciest forecasts for states with some of the hottest races — including Texas, Kansas and Iowa. https://t.co/8GrUujSb1Q
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 30, 2026
Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan are among the states that could see rain during the election, according to the forecast.
The metropolitan areas of Minneapolis, Chicago, and Kansas City, Missouri, could also experience precipitation that affects voters’ commutes.
The duration will vary by location: some areas could accumulate several hours of rain, while others will experience only brief showers.
For those who rely on public transportation or have to wait outside, these differences can change the time it takes to get to and stay in line.
Severe Storms Could Cause Power Outages in the Central-South
Further south, warm and humid air will favor storms along the coasts of Texas and Louisiana and into Missouri and Illinois.
On Monday, November 2, severe episodes could develop between Texas, southwestern Missouri, and southeastern Kansas.
The predicted hazards include damaging gusts, flash flooding, and some tornadoes; between Tuesday and Wednesday, the risk could shift to other states in the Mississippi Valley.
AccuWeather warns that gusts could cause sporadic power outages with potential consequences for some polling stations, without identifying specific affected facilities.
Flooding and Snow Could Leave Problems Before Voting
In the southwest, a flow of Pacific moisture will favor heavy rain between Sunday and Monday, before the election.
Although the heaviest precipitation will decrease, road closures due to flooding or damage could persist in certain areas until Tuesday.
In the higher areas of the Rocky Mountains, snow is also expected between Monday and Monday night.
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The scenario shows that travel difficulties will not depend only on the weather during voting but also on the effects of previous days.
How to Prepare Your Trip to the Polling Station
The outlook would be more favorable in Los Angeles, Seattle, and San Francisco, where the cited forecast contemplates dry conditions during the election.
Mostly dry weather is also expected in the Northeast and much of the corridor between Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia.
Before heading out, it’s a good idea to check the local forecast and consult the county election authority’s channels to check for any operational notices.
Planning extra time and avoiding flooded streets can help reduce setbacks, especially where persistent rain, storms, and long commutes coincide.
SOURCE: accuweather