Record tides hit the coast.

San Pedro surpasses its record.

Alerts reach several coastal areas

California’s coastal communities are bracing for several days of possible flooding due to exceptionally high tides, from the San Francisco area to San Diego. On Monday, October 26, water reached streets in the southern part of the state, while forecasts warned that sea levels could rise even higher in the coming days.

In Long Beach, neighbors reported flooding in areas such as Naples and the peninsula; in Newport Beach, the water advanced towards streets near the harbor. Authorities are maintaining flood warnings and alerts in various areas, with their validity and risk level subject to change depending on the location.

Record Tide in Los Angeles and Risk in San Diego

Dramatic scenes this morning as big waves smash into already damaged and heavily hit areas of the California coast as day 1 of 3 expected King Tides take aim and folks across Orange County experience tidal flooding and pump water of of businesses #CAwx @JordanHallWX https://t.co/qH6p3jIfAV — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) October 26, 2026



The San Pedro gauge, in the Los Angeles area, recorded a tide of 8.02 feet, approximately 2.44 meters, above the previous record in 2005 on Monday. In La Jolla, San Diego, the level reached 7.75 feet, near the historic mark for that station. Authorities expected even higher tides on Tuesday. These figures are measured with respect to a reference used by the tide gauges; they do not mean that the streets were covered by that depth of water.

Orange and San Diego counties are among the areas at highest risk, with a coastal flood warning in effect until Thursday, October 29.

Why Sea Levels Are Rising So Much in California

So-called king tides are exceptionally high and predictable tides, related to the position of the Moon, Earth, and Sun. In this case, the elevated ocean temperatures are also contributing to the higher sea levels, beyond what would be expected from astronomical factors alone.