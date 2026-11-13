Cold Front Brings Frost to the East, Storm to the West and Rain to Texas This Weekend

If it feels like the country is split in two, you’re not far off. A cold front is moving down the East and bringing the first freezes all the way to the Deep South, including northern Florida. Meanwhile, a Pacific storm is hitting California and the Northwest with rain, wind and snow. And on Sunday, November 15, it’s Texas’s turn, with rain and possible thunderstorms. Let’s break it down so you know what to expect where you live.

What’s Happening in the East and Northeast?

According to Weather.com, a coastal nor’easter brings rain this Friday, November 13, to the I-95 corridor: southern New England and the New York and New Jersey area. With it comes the first accumulating snow of the season in high inland areas: the Green and White Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, the Berkshires, the Adirondacks and the Catskills. Snow is also expected in the Appalachians, from West Virginia to western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, and in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The same source reports that on Thursday, November 12, the storm brought damaging winds, hail and even a tornado near Wilmington, Delaware. Gusts of up to 30 mph are expected this Friday, but Weather.com does not consider it a high-impact storm.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) adds that cold flow over the Great Lakes is keeping lake-effect rain and snow going through Saturday, November 14. Ryan Hall, in his November 12 forecast, talks about more than 12 inches in spots of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. And what you’ll notice most: according to Weather.com, highs are stuck in the 40s °F across much of the Midwest and Northeast from Friday through Sunday, and the cold would linger in the East until early next week.

Do the first flakes sound familiar? We already told you about the first flakes of the season in an earlier story.

What About the Freezes in the South and in Florida?

This is the part that surprises the most. According to USA Today, citing AccuWeather and the FOX Forecast Center, the cold air could bring the first hard freeze of the season to parts of the Midwest, the Ohio Valley and the South starting the night of November 13. About 230 million people would feel below-normal temperatures, although records are not expected to be broken.

Weather.com notes that this weekend could bring the first freeze of the season to much of the Carolinas, northern and central Georgia, and northern and central Alabama. There are frost and freeze alerts in parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia through Saturday morning, with lows of 28 to 32 °F. The WPC also mentioned freeze and frost advisories in eastern Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, and freeze watches in the interior of the Gulf states. By Sunday morning, the risk of freeze or frost extends to parts of the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

In Florida, according to Jacksonville.com (USA Today Network), citing AccuWeather and NWS offices, the front crossed the northern part of the state Thursday night, central Florida early Friday, and would clear the south Friday afternoon. It is the coldest air of the season. The NWS in Mobile forecasts lows in the lower to mid 30s °F in the Panhandle Friday and Saturday nights. The NWS in Tampa Bay estimates about 10 degrees below normal, with possible lows in the upper 30s °F in parts of the Nature Coast. The NWS in Melbourne gives a 10% to 15% chance of feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s °F from Orlando northward Saturday morning.