Intense rains expected this weekend

Preview of a dangerous winter

A new storm could complicate Halloween in Southern California and the Southwest, with rains capable of disrupting celebrations and travel. The forecast calls for precipitation starting on Saturday, October 31, with greater activity towards Sunday and effects that could extend until Monday.

Los Angeles and San Diego are among the cities that could experience episodes of intense rain, although the schedules and accumulations can still change. The threat coincides with the strengthening of El Niño, but this episode alone does not determine how the entire winter will unfold.

Olana’s Moisture to Fuel Rains in California

According to FOX Weather, part of the moisture would come from the remnants of Olana, near Hawaii, transported towards the continent by Pacific winds. This tropical contribution can provide additional fuel to the precipitation when it coincides with a storm system and favorable atmospheric conditions.

The system could also advance towards the Southwest and the Great Basin, accompanied by showers and snow in some mountainous areas. However, the water distribution will be uneven: not all communities will receive intense rains or face the same level of danger.

Northern California Presents a Different Scenario

The National Weather Service forecast for the Bay Area, updated on October 28, offers a less rainy scenario. The probabilities of precipitation during Halloween were between 10% and 30%, with generally reduced accumulations in that region. This forces a nuance of the initial forecasts that anticipated strong rains in both the north and south of the state. For the beginning of November, there is greater uncertainty about the arrival of other systems, their trajectory, and the areas where they would discharge more water.