Josephine will move away from the United States.

Dangerous waves affect the coast.

Strengthening is expected during its transition.

Subtropical Storm Josephine formed on Wednesday, October 21, in the Atlantic. Although its trajectory points away from the United States, its effects reach the East Coast.

In the 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time bulletin, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts.

Its center was approximately 425 kilometers south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and 940 kilometers southwest of Halifax, in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

The system was moving north at nine kilometers per hour. The forecast anticipates a turn to the northeast on Thursday and a significant acceleration of its movement.

Josephine Could Reach Hurricane-Force Winds as Post-Tropical Cyclone

The area of low pressure well off the Mid-Atlantic Coast has acquired enough subtropical characteristics that it is now considered a Subtropical Storm, named Subtropical Storm Josephine. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center as of 5 PM EDT on October 21st is shown. https://t.co/FNzZBkeCWq — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) October 21, 2026



The predicted trajectory will keep Josephine's center south of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. As it advances, it will increase its distance from the US mainland.

The NHC expects it to maintain subtropical characteristics until the early hours of Thursday. Later, it could intensify as it changes its structure and becomes a post-tropical cyclone.

The forecast contemplates hurricane-force winds during this transition. This intensity does not mean that Josephine will necessarily be classified as a tropical hurricane.