Colorado Declares Emergency Due to Flooding, Danger Spreads to New Mexico and Texas
Posted on 10/24/26 at 07:14
- Colorado has declared a state of emergency due to flooding.
- New Mexico is facing severe storms.
- Texas is also at risk of flooding.
A new round of storms is threatening the southwestern United States, with several communities facing flooding, evacuations, and damage after recent rains.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency due to flooding affecting the state, with response operations ongoing.
The storm has also hit Arizona and Utah, with rescues and homes affected, as the weather system moves towards New Mexico.
The threat combines river and flash flooding: the danger can persist even after rainfall decreases in a given location.
New Mexico Faces Storms, Hail, and Possible Tornadoes
RIVERS ON THE RISE : Evacuations were ordered in parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado as heavy rain sent the Animas and San Juan rivers spilling over their banks. Dramatic video shows floodwaters surrounding a backyard near the San Juan River between Farmington and Bloomfield on Thursday, as officials warned the river could continue rising into Saturday morning.
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 23, 2026
The forecast cited by FOX Weather places parts of New Mexico under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms.
Among the predicted dangers are damaging gusts, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.
The provided information locates risk areas in the central and southern parts of the state, making it essential to check local alerts.
This level describes a regional weather scenario; it does not mean that all communities will experience the same phenomena or damage.
Heavy Rains Threaten New Mexico and Texas
Parts of southern New Mexico and western Texas are under a level 2 out of 4 risk of flash flooding.
A larger area of lower risk includes other parts of New Mexico, such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe, according to the weather report.
Precipitation could reach localized intensities of over two or three inches per hour, enough to quickly complicate circulation and saturate drainage.
The forecast indicates that the threat will persist until the morning of Saturday, October 24, although conditions may change during the episode.
Colorado Records Flooding and Road Closures
HAIL HAMMERS ROUTE 66 : Heavy rain and hail pelted a vehicle at the Healing Winds Route 66 campground near Seligman, Arizona. A powerful storm system pulled warm, moist Pacific air into Arizona on Thursday, fueling severe thunderstorms, large hail, damaging winds and flash flooding.
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 22, 2026
In South Fork, the growth of the Rio Grande and nearby streams caused flooding and kept parts of the community under evacuation orders.
Pagosa Springs declared a local emergency after recording damage to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure, and after evacuations in exposed areas.
The Colorado Department of Transportation reported closures on various stretches, including sections of US highways 160 and 550.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Storm threatens the western US: warnings of flooding, tornadoes, and landslides
Authorities recommended avoiding unnecessary travel and checking conditions before traveling, as water and damage can prolong closures.
Arizona and Utah Show the Storm's Force
SOUND UP: Loud and dangerous hail slammed parts of Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday as intense severe weather passed through the area. Stick with FOX Weather as we continue to monitor the aftermath and the continued multiday threat for the Four Corners. https://t.co/idXGj75EaG
— FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 22, 2026
In Hurricane, Utah, flooding affected approximately 80 homes and 50 recreational vehicles, according to reports on the storm's impact.
Near Rimrock, Arizona, four people were rescued by helicopter after becoming stranded on the roof of a truck surrounded by water.
In Heber, meteorological teams are investigating damage attributed to a possible tornado; the initial report mentions one person with minor injuries.
For families, the priority is to attend to evacuations, stay away from streams, and avoid flooded roads, even if the destination seems close.
SOURCE: foxweather