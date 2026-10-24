Colorado has declared a state of emergency due to flooding.

New Mexico is facing severe storms.

Texas is also at risk of flooding.

A new round of storms is threatening the southwestern United States, with several communities facing flooding, evacuations, and damage after recent rains.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency due to flooding affecting the state, with response operations ongoing.

The storm has also hit Arizona and Utah, with rescues and homes affected, as the weather system moves towards New Mexico.

The threat combines river and flash flooding: the danger can persist even after rainfall decreases in a given location.

New Mexico Faces Storms, Hail, and Possible Tornadoes

RIVERS ON THE RISE : Evacuations were ordered in parts of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado as heavy rain sent the Animas and San Juan rivers spilling over their banks. Dramatic video shows floodwaters surrounding a backyard near the San Juan River between Farmington and Bloomfield on Thursday, as officials warned the river could continue rising into Saturday morning. — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 23, 2026



The forecast cited by FOX Weather places parts of New Mexico under a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms.

Among the predicted dangers are damaging gusts, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

The provided information locates risk areas in the central and southern parts of the state, making it essential to check local alerts.