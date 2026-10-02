Extreme Heat to Hit Southern California: Where Could Temperatures Reach 105°F?

Autumn has begun, but Southern California is preparing for an extreme heat episode capable of pushing temperatures back to summer-like levels.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an extreme heat warning from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, through 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8.

The alert covers coastal areas and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura, where temperatures could reach 90°F along the coast and as high as 105°F in the valleys.

The heat wave in Southern California will be associated with a strong high-pressure system that will favor temperatures well above normal for several consecutive days.

Why it matters: Dangerous heat for several days.

The fact: Valleys could reach up to 105°F.

The process: High pressure will trap the heat.

What you can do: Stay hydrated and limit sun exposure.

Heat Wave in Southern California: Los Angeles Could Exceed 100°F

ABC7 Eyewitness News meteorologist Drew Tuma says high temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees above average, with some locations potentially reaching record highs. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire weekend, with forecast highs ranging from 90 to 103 degrees.… pic.twitter.com/qGKijMiL0t — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 1, 2026

In downtown Los Angeles, the NWS expects Friday’s high to reach around 96-97°F, beginning a prolonged stretch of exceptionally hot temperatures.