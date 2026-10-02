Extreme Heat to Hit Southern California: Where Could Temperatures Reach 105°F?
Posted on10/02/26 at 08:00
Autumn has begun, but Southern California is preparing for an extreme heat episode capable of pushing temperatures back to summer-like levels.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an extreme heat warning from 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, through 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8.
The alert covers coastal areas and valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura, where temperatures could reach 90°F along the coast and as high as 105°F in the valleys.
The heat wave in Southern California will be associated with a strong high-pressure system that will favor temperatures well above normal for several consecutive days.
- Why it matters: Dangerous heat for several days.
- The fact: Valleys could reach up to 105°F.
- The process: High pressure will trap the heat.
- What you can do: Stay hydrated and limit sun exposure.
Heat Wave in Southern California: Los Angeles Could Exceed 100°F
ABC7 Eyewitness News meteorologist Drew Tuma says high temperatures will run 10 to 20 degrees above average, with some locations potentially reaching record highs. A heat advisory is in effect for the entire weekend, with forecast highs ranging from 90 to 103 degrees.… pic.twitter.com/qGKijMiL0t
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) October 1, 2026
In downtown Los Angeles, the NWS expects Friday’s high to reach around 96-97°F, beginning a prolonged stretch of exceptionally hot temperatures.
AccuWeather projects even more intense conditions over the weekend, with temperatures around 103°F in Los Angeles on Saturday and near 100°F afterward.
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The contrast will be significant compared with typical conditions: AccuWeather places the average October high in Los Angeles at around 80°F.
Nights will also provide little relief, a factor that can increase the cumulative impact of the heat on outdoor workers and households without air conditioning.
The Heat Wave Could Last Longer
🌡️🌡️🌡️HEADS UP!!!!🌡️🌡️🌡️
Long duration #heatwave expected Fri-Thu (Oct 2-8)
* Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories
– For most areas of #SoCal
* Moderate to Extreme Heat Risk likely
* Watch out for heat-related illness#CAwx pic.twitter.com/bPkaYOwlRk
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 1, 2026
Duration of the heat wave in California will be one of the main concerns: the current warning remains in effect through Thursday, October 8, but the heat could continue into the second week of October.
The NWS warns that heat-related illnesses increase significantly during these events and recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air-conditioned spaces, and avoiding the sun.
It also recommends checking on vulnerable relatives and neighbors and never leaving children or pets inside parked vehicles, where temperatures can quickly become deadly.
Pets also require additional precautions: beyond the danger inside vehicles, hot surfaces can reach temperatures capable of injuring their paws.
Heat Increases Concern for Fires
Long duration #heatwave expected Friday through early next week in California. Minimum temperatures in the low to mid 70s will provide little to no overnight relief to those without adequate cooling or hydration. Extreme heat warnings are in effect for parts of Southern… pic.twitter.com/EaAPAsu68F
— National Weather Service (@NWS) October 1, 2026
The intense heat will coincide with dry conditions and possible periods of wind, a combination that can help fires spread rapidly when vegetation is available to burn.
Exceptionally high temperatures will also reach inland communities, where prolonged exposure can be especially dangerous during the hottest hours of the day.
The coast will not provide complete relief: the NWS forecasts temperatures of up to 90°F in some coastal areas under the current warning.
For millions of Southern California residents, October will begin with a prolonged period of unusual heat requiring precautions more typical of the hottest summer days.
Sources: AccuWeather, ABC 7.