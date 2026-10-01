Triple Flood Threat Hits US: Torrential Rains Headed for Texas and the Great Plains
Posted on10/01/26 at 09:37
- Rains threaten several states
- Texas faces new flooding
- Tropical moisture fuels storms
A dangerous atmospheric combination is putting the southwest and central US under threat, where tropical moisture linked to Hurricanes Polo and Odalys is converging with another system from the west, fueling torrential rains and flash flooding.
New Mexico has suffered some of the worst impacts. Flooding forced evacuations after water overtopped an earthen dam in the southern part of the state, while roads and communities were affected by heavy precipitation.
The National Weather Service also issued flash flood alerts in parts of eastern New Mexico after some areas accumulated up to three inches of rain, with new storms capable of adding more precipitation.
The danger doesn’t end there. The moisture is moving towards Texas and the Great Plains, where repeated storms over the same communities could lead to rapid water accumulation, river rises, and significant problems for travel.
Texas and the Great Plains Face Next Round of Rains
Pacific moisture streams across the Central United States, bringing a wide swath of precipitation and areas of flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/vTKreole30
— CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 30, 2026
Central Texas is among the areas under highest alert. Forecasts call for three to five inches of rain in parts of the region, with localized accumulations that could reach six to seven inches.
The Interstate 35 corridor, including areas near Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio, is among the zones where intense rains could cause urban flooding and road complications during the next rounds of storms.
The threat is driven by several ingredients: tropical moisture from the Pacific, additional moist air, and a slowly advancing frontal system, a configuration that allows storms to repeatedly dump rain over certain areas.
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Additionally, prior drought can exacerbate the problem in some areas. Dry and compacted soil absorbs water more slowly, increasing runoff when intense precipitation occurs over short periods.
Flash Flooding Can Become the Biggest Hazard
🇺🇸 الولايات المتحدة | نيو مكسيكو
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حالة طوارئ وإجلاءات عاجلة بعد ارتفاع خطير للمياه عند سد McLeod قرب غارفيلد، وسط تحذيرات من احتمال انهياره وحدوث سيول كارثية في المناطق الواقعة أسفل السد.#NewMexico | #Floods
pic.twitter.com/QzkIh4QRF6
— طقس_العالم ⚡️ (@Arab_Storms) September 30, 2026
AccuWeather warns that the most intense precipitation could reach rates of two to three inches per hour, enough to quickly trigger hazardous situations on roads, low-lying areas, and communities near streams.
Rains could continue until Friday in parts of the southwest, south-central US, and the Plains. Some areas could accumulate four to eight inches, although higher amounts are possible where storms remain stationary.
The storm system can also generate severe thunderstorms with strong gusts, adding another risk for communities already facing flooding, road closures, and potential damage to homes, businesses, and crops.
Although the precipitation represents relief for drought-affected regions, the immediate priority will be the flood risk. Residents should follow local alerts, especially since the threat will shift location as the system advances.
SOURCE: AccuWeather