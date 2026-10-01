Triple Flood Threat Hits US: Torrential Rains Headed for Texas and the Great Plains

Rains threaten several states

Texas faces new flooding

Tropical moisture fuels storms

A dangerous atmospheric combination is putting the southwest and central US under threat, where tropical moisture linked to Hurricanes Polo and Odalys is converging with another system from the west, fueling torrential rains and flash flooding.

New Mexico has suffered some of the worst impacts. Flooding forced evacuations after water overtopped an earthen dam in the southern part of the state, while roads and communities were affected by heavy precipitation.

The National Weather Service also issued flash flood alerts in parts of eastern New Mexico after some areas accumulated up to three inches of rain, with new storms capable of adding more precipitation.

The danger doesn’t end there. The moisture is moving towards Texas and the Great Plains, where repeated storms over the same communities could lead to rapid water accumulation, river rises, and significant problems for travel.

Texas and the Great Plains Face Next Round of Rains

Pacific moisture streams across the Central United States, bringing a wide swath of precipitation and areas of flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/vTKreole30 — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) September 30, 2026



Central Texas is among the areas under highest alert. Forecasts call for three to five inches of rain in parts of the region, with localized accumulations that could reach six to seven inches.

The Interstate 35 corridor, including areas near Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, and San Antonio, is among the zones where intense rains could cause urban flooding and road complications during the next rounds of storms.