Northeast Nor’easter Leaves One Dead in New York as Flooding and Outages Continue

Northeast nor’easter leaves one dead

More than 100,000 lose power at peak

Hundreds of flights canceled

A powerful coastal storm continued to affect the Northeast U.S. on Sunday, September 27, after bringing heavy rain, strong winds, flooding, and power outages from New Jersey and New York to New England.

The storm left at least one person dead in New York, while more than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power at the height of the outages over the weekend and coastal communities remained under threat from additional high tides.

The slow-moving system prolonged its effects across the region, exposing millions of people to rain, strong gusts, fallen trees, dangerous surf, and flooding before conditions gradually began to improve.

New York and New Jersey had previously declared states of emergency in areas expected to be hit hardest, while Connecticut activated its Emergency Operations Center as the storm’s effects were expected to continue into Monday.

Northeast Nor’easter in New York Leaves One Dead and Four Injured

#ÚltimaHora | The nor’easter storm is hitting the Northeast of the country, where it has caused at least one death and left tens of thousands of users without electricity, according to local media. https://t.co/EUl4qgsJOP — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 27, 2026

Tragedy struck Brooklyn on Saturday when a tree fell on Leighton Brown, 56, a New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) employee, while he was at Cypress Hills Houses in East New York, according to local authorities.