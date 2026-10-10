San Diego activates a tropical storm watch.

Flooding threatens the Southwest regions.

Rachel could slightly intensify again.

San Diego is under a tropical storm watch as Rachel approaches, a rare scenario that raises concerns about rain, wind, and flooding.

This is the second time the National Hurricane Center has issued this watch for a part of Southern California; the previous instance was Hilary in 2023.

The measure indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible. It does not confirm that Rachel will make landfall in California or determine specific damage.

Climatologist Daniel Swain warns that the trajectory remains uncertain, but a closer approach could increase the impact on San Diego and its surroundings.

When Rachel Will Reach Southern California

🌀SOCAL TROPICAL STORM WATCH: A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for San Diego for just the second time in its history as Tropical Storm Rachel threatens a rare landfall in Southern California. With Hurricane Isaias expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday, two tropical systems could be affecting the Gulf and West coasts simultaneously by this weekend — something that has occurred only twice since 1963.

https://t.co/y7sRWigEex — FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 9, 2026



The forecast places the approach north of Baja California or south of California between Saturday night, October 10, and early Sunday, October 11.

Rain will begin on Saturday in parts of California and the Southwest, while the threat of flooding will increase on Sunday.

Although Rachel previously lost intensity, Swain notes that it could slightly strengthen before approaching the border, depending on atmospheric and oceanic conditions.

Therefore, families should check updates before traveling: a change in the trajectory can modify which communities receive the strongest winds and rain.