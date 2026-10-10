San Diego Receives Historic Tropical Alert as Rachel Approaches West Coast
Posted on 10/10/26 at 06:04
- San Diego activates a tropical storm watch.
- Flooding threatens the Southwest regions.
- Rachel could slightly intensify again.
San Diego is under a tropical storm watch as Rachel approaches, a rare scenario that raises concerns about rain, wind, and flooding.
This is the second time the National Hurricane Center has issued this watch for a part of Southern California; the previous instance was Hilary in 2023.
The measure indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible. It does not confirm that Rachel will make landfall in California or determine specific damage.
Climatologist Daniel Swain warns that the trajectory remains uncertain, but a closer approach could increase the impact on San Diego and its surroundings.
When Rachel Will Reach Southern California
🌀SOCAL TROPICAL STORM WATCH: A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for San Diego for just the second time in its history as Tropical Storm Rachel threatens a rare landfall in Southern California. With Hurricane Isaias expected to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast late Friday, two tropical systems could be affecting the Gulf and West coasts simultaneously by this weekend — something that has occurred only twice since 1963.
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— FOX Weather (@foxweather) October 9, 2026
The forecast places the approach north of Baja California or south of California between Saturday night, October 10, and early Sunday, October 11.
Rain will begin on Saturday in parts of California and the Southwest, while the threat of flooding will increase on Sunday.
Although Rachel previously lost intensity, Swain notes that it could slightly strengthen before approaching the border, depending on atmospheric and oceanic conditions.
Therefore, families should check updates before traveling: a change in the trajectory can modify which communities receive the strongest winds and rain.
Sudden Flooding Threatens Deserts and Cities in the Southwest
FOX Weather reports a level 2 out of 4 risk of sudden flooding across a wide area that includes Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Its forecasting center estimates possible accumulations of two to three inches in parts of the region, although amounts will vary by location.
Swain identifies a particularly relevant threat in the deserts of southeastern California and western Arizona, where localized torrential downpours could develop.
The risk will not be uniform: knowing the forecast for your municipality and road conditions is more useful than assuming equal impacts throughout the state.
Rachel’s Moisture Could Contribute to Snow in the mountains
The system’s moisture could also extend north and contribute to an autumn snowstorm in Montana and northern Wyoming.
FOX Weather also anticipates snow in elevated areas of the Sierra Nevada as the tropical moisture interacts with other weather systems.
This does not mean that Rachel will bring snow to San Diego: the predicted winter precipitation is associated with mountainous areas or much more northern regions.
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Gusts are also expected in interior areas of the Southwest, especially in elevated terrain, during the weekend and early next week.
Simon and Isaias Add Risks for Travelers
Rachel coincides with other cyclones: Simon threatens the Mexican Pacific coast, while Isaias affects the northern Gulf of Mexico coast.
The forecast released on Friday for Simon indicated significant strengthening and a possible impact on Sunday along the coast between Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta.
Those with flights, reservations, or family trips to these regions should consult the warnings for each storm and local instructions separately.
In San Diego, the priority is to follow the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service bulletins, protect supplies, and avoid crossing flooded roads.
SOURCE: FOX Weather