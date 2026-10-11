Four people have died in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Power outages are affecting three states.

Risks persist despite the storm’s weakening.

Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on the night of Friday, October 9, as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of 105 mph.

The impact left trees down, power lines fallen, and roads blocked in northwest Florida and Alabama, complicating travel and recovery efforts.

By Saturday, the system had become a post-tropical cyclone, but its weakening did not eliminate the risks of rain, flooding, and strong gusts inland. apnews.com

For residents, the emergency continues after the initial impact: electrical damage and ground conditions require continued caution.

Four Deaths Reported in Alabama and Florida

NEW VIDEO: Intense winds, torrential rain, and widespread power outages battered the Gulf Coast tonight as #Isaias made landfall. More than 700,000 customers are currently without power as Isaias continues its trek inland, bringing heavy rainfall and threatening dangerous conditions across Alabama.#FLwx #ALwx — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) October 10, 2026



The updated tally on Saturday stood at at least four fatalities, two in Alabama and two in Florida, according to available reports. nypost.com

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the deaths in Alabama; one occurred in Birmingham when a tree fell on a home during the early morning hours.

In Escambia County, Florida, another person died after a large tree fell on their house.

The second death in Escambia was reported in a closed garage with a running generator; four other family members were hospitalized.