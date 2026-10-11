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Isaias Leaves Four Dead, Widespread Power Outages: Danger Persists Despite Weakening
Four people are dead and hundreds of thousands are without power after Hurricane Isaias made landfall in Florida.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Florida, Alabama, huracán MundoNOW
Foto Isaias deja cuatro muertos y apagones en Florida y Alabama FOTO: EFE

Posted on 10/11/26 at 06:14

  • Four people have died in the aftermath of the hurricane.
  • Power outages are affecting three states.
  • Risks persist despite the storm’s weakening.

Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, on the night of Friday, October 9, as a Category 2 hurricane, with winds of 105 mph.

The impact left trees down, power lines fallen, and roads blocked in northwest Florida and Alabama, complicating travel and recovery efforts.

By Saturday, the system had become a post-tropical cyclone, but its weakening did not eliminate the risks of rain, flooding, and strong gusts inland. apnews.com

For residents, the emergency continues after the initial impact: electrical damage and ground conditions require continued caution.

Four Deaths Reported in Alabama and Florida


The updated tally on Saturday stood at at least four fatalities, two in Alabama and two in Florida, according to available reports. nypost.com

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the deaths in Alabama; one occurred in Birmingham when a tree fell on a home during the early morning hours.

In Escambia County, Florida, another person died after a large tree fell on their house.

The second death in Escambia was reported in a closed garage with a running generator; four other family members were hospitalized.

Widespread Power Outages Complicate Recovery After Isaias


Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were left without electricity in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia as crews began repairing damaged infrastructure.

The outage numbers are changing as repairs progress; each power company is updating the situation for its customers and estimated repair times.

The fall of trees and power lines also forced road closures, making it difficult to access affected communities and ensure safe travel.

Before venturing out, residents should check local alerts, respect closures, and stay away from downed power lines, even if they appear inactive.

Isaias Moves Toward the Tennessee Valley


The center of the cyclone was moving north over Alabama on Saturday, with a forecast track toward the Tennessee Valley.

The forecast indicated a later turn toward the northeast, extending the system’s effects beyond the coast where it made landfall.

Intense rainfall maintains the risk of flash flooding, while gusts can bring down more trees and cause new power outages.

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The post-tropical classification describes a change in the cyclone’s structure; safety decisions should follow local weather alerts.

Generators During Power Outages: A Precaution That Saves Lives

Florida, Alabama, hurricane MundoNOW
Isaias leaves four dead and power outages in Florida and Alabama PHOTO: EFE

 

The death reported in Escambia highlights an additional danger during power outages: using generators in enclosed spaces where gases can accumulate.

The CDC indicates that generators should be operated outdoors, at least 20 feet — about six meters — away from doors, windows, and vents. CDC

A garage, even with the door open, is not a safe place to operate these devices; carbon monoxide can accumulate without warning.

Families should keep carbon monoxide detectors working and follow the manufacturer’s instructions while waiting for service to be restored.

SOURCE: USATODAY, El Nuevo Herald

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