Hurricane Isaías made landfall Friday night near Destin, in northwest Florida, as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 miles per hour, according to information from the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The impact on the Panhandle region triggered alerts for storm surges, flooding, and possible tornadoes, threats that can persist even after the system loses intensity.

Weather authorities warned that the danger is not limited to coastal communities. The rain and wind could extend into the interior of the southeastern United States.

Atlanta, Georgia, is among the cities that could experience adverse conditions as the storm moves north.

Hurricane Isaías Hits Florida: Alert for Winds and Tornadoes

The hurricane Isaias, is strongly hitting Florida https://t.co/KoSBuwwEPZ — Alertageo (@alertarojanot) October 10, 2026

The NHC reported through its X account that the center of the hurricane made landfall near Destin, accompanied by maximum sustained winds of nearly 105 mph.

Category 2 corresponds to speeds between 96 and 110 mph on the Saffir-Simpson scale and is capable of causing significant damage to homes, trees, and power lines.

However, the hurricane’s classification does not reflect all its dangers. Flooding and storm surges can pose serious threats, regardless of wind speed.

Coastal communities in the Panhandle should pay special attention to rising sea levels, particularly in low-lying areas and along roads near the coast.