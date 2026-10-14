Intense cold will arrive this weekend.

Possible snowflakes in mountainous areas.

Wind and rain will complicate travel.

The Northeast United States could receive the coldest air of the season so far during the weekend of October 17 and 18.

According to AccuWeather, the cold snap will come after a brief warm-up and will be accompanied by rain, wind, and possible snowflakes in the mountains.

The transition will begin on Friday, October 16, when a system from Canada advances through the Great Lakes towards New England.

For families planning outings, school activities, or outdoor work, the change will require adjusting clothing, schedules, and travel.

Possible Snow in New York and New England

🥶 FALL COLORS. WINTER FEELS. Gusty winds + colder air bring a chilly weekend to New England, especially Sunday morning and in the mountains. Watch my NappiCast wind chill breakdown before heading out. Bundle up! 🧥 #NappiCast #NewEnglandWeather https://t.co/AGh5dqPOy3 — Jason Nappi (@jasonnappiwx) October 13, 2026



The possibility of snowflakes is concentrated in the northern elevations of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The peaks of the Adirondack, Green Mountains, and White Mountains have the most favorable conditions for winter precipitation at the start of the weekend.

The forecast contemplates brief episodes and scarce or non-existent accumulation, so it does not yet describe a widespread snowfall in the region.

The distinction is key for travelers: the conditions on a peak can differ significantly from those recorded in nearby lower-altitude locations.