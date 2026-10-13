Storm could intensify starting Friday.

Strong gusts threaten parts of the Northeast.

Mountains may receive their first predicted snowfall.

A storm could rapidly strengthen off the Northeast coast of the United States starting Friday, October 16, with strong winds and hazardous marine conditions. According to the forecast published by FOX Weather on Monday, the system would cross the region before moving towards the Atlantic and Canada. Its development would accompany the passage of a cold front, which would favor a drop in temperatures and a more autumnal atmosphere. For those who live or work near the coast, the location of the storm’s center out at sea does not rule out impacts on land.

Bombogenesis: How the System Could Intensify



The models cited predict a drop in pressure from around 1,000 millibars to values close to 970 or even 960 over the ocean. This scenario points to a possible bombogenesis: the rapid strengthening of a mid-latitude cyclone over a period of 24 hours.

The NOAA clarifies that the threshold depends on the latitude: it corresponds to 24 millibars near 60 degrees and approximately 17.8 at the height of New York. For now, this intensification is a possibility in the forecast; its magnitude and location will have to be confirmed as the system evolves.