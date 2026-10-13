Storm Could Intensify Off Northeast Coast, Bringing Strong Winds
Posted on 10/13/26 at 08:14
- Storm could intensify starting Friday.
- Strong gusts threaten parts of the Northeast.
- Mountains may receive their first predicted snowfall.
A storm could rapidly strengthen off the Northeast coast of the United States starting Friday, October 16, with strong winds and hazardous marine conditions. According to the forecast published by FOX Weather on Monday, the system would cross the region before moving towards the Atlantic and Canada. Its development would accompany the passage of a cold front, which would favor a drop in temperatures and a more autumnal atmosphere. For those who live or work near the coast, the location of the storm’s center out at sea does not rule out impacts on land.
Bombogenesis: How the System Could Intensify
The models cited predict a drop in pressure from around 1,000 millibars to values close to 970 or even 960 over the ocean. This scenario points to a possible bombogenesis: the rapid strengthening of a mid-latitude cyclone over a period of 24 hours.
The NOAA clarifies that the threshold depends on the latitude: it corresponds to 24 millibars near 60 degrees and approximately 17.8 at the height of New York. For now, this intensification is a possibility in the forecast; its magnitude and location will have to be confirmed as the system evolves.
Strong Winds in New York and New England
The projections include possible gusts of between 40 and 50 miles per hour, equivalent to about 64–80 kilometers per hour. Boston and New York are among the cities mentioned, along with Binghamton, located in the interior of New York State. The distribution of winds will depend on the final trajectory, so these figures do not represent uniform conditions for the entire region.
It is recommended to review the specific forecast for a location before organizing trips or outdoor activities.
Hazardous Seas Despite Lower Risk of Coastal Flooding
The expected flow from west to northwest would bring air from land towards the ocean along much of the East Coast. This orientation usually limits the accumulation of water against east-facing beaches and reduces the risk of major coastal flooding. However, the sea could become hazardous for navigation, even where the risk of coastal flooding is lower.
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The strongest winds are projected over the open Atlantic and towards Canada, with gusts of 60 to over 70 mph.
Snow in the Mountains and Forecast Updates
The entry of cold air could transform rain into snow in elevated areas of the White and Green Mountains. The scenario predicts accumulations of approximately 2.5 to 7.5 centimeters in some areas of the Adirondacks, northern New England, and Maine. These amounts correspond to specific areas and should not be interpreted as a generalized snow forecast for the cities of the Northeast.
Those planning to travel to the mountains or navigate should consult updates from the National Weather Service and local alerts before departing.
SOURCE: foxweather