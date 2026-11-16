El Niño continues to gain intensity.

Its effects would continue into 2027.

La Niña does not yet predominate.

El Niño continues to intensify and could reach a historic magnitude, according to the November 12 update from the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

The agency calculates around a 60% probability that it will exceed the threshold associated with the most intense episodes recorded since 1950.

Although it already reaches the category of very strong intensity, that does not mean it has reached its peak or will begin to weaken immediately.

The NOAA forecasts that it will continue to strengthen before losing intensity at the beginning of 2027, with consequences that could last beyond the oceanic peak.

When It Would Reach Its Peak and How Long It Would Last

The National Weather Service predicts a “strong-to-very-strong” El Niño in the coming months. Read more: https://t.co/5Huzoo98Y0 https://t.co/Ag4QtaBUr8 — KTLA (@KTLA) November 14, 2026



The period of greatest intensity is expected between late 2026 and early 2027, particularly during the October-December and November-January quarters.

These intervals correspond to three-month averages used to evaluate the phenomenon, not a specific date on which its peak will occur.

For January-March 2027, the forecast maintains a probability of over 79% that El Niño will conserve an intensity between strong and very strong.

After that, the options for weakening increase: between April and June, there is a 61% probability of neutral conditions and a 38% chance of El Niño continuing.