Rachel maintains its post-tropical threat.

Four states face heavy rainfall.

Avoid driving on flooded streets.

Rachel is now a post-tropical cyclone, but its weakening does not eliminate the danger: its rains maintain the threat of flooding in the southwestern United States.

The NOAA reported that the system continued to produce heavy precipitation and gusts over Baja California and the Southwest during the morning of Sunday, October 11. 116.5°W

The risk period extends until Monday, October 12. Some areas may experience minor flooding; others, conditions capable of putting lives in danger.

For families planning to travel or work outdoors, the intensity of the wind is not enough to assess the safety of the route.

California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah Face Heavy Rain

Tropical Storm Rachel made landfall in Baja California Saturday evening, later passing almost directly over Las Vegas earlier Sunday morning. The remnants will continue to bring heavy rain to the Desert Southwest and Great Basin through the day with flooding a big concern. Fun fact: Death Valley saw almost a half inch of rain from Rachel so far, more than Boulder has received in the last 6 weeks combined .

#NVwx #COwx — BoulderCAST Weather 🏔️⛈️ (@BoulderCAST) October 11, 2026



The remnants of Rachel bring moisture to California, Nevada, Arizona, and Utah, with precipitation that can cause sudden flooding during the day on Sunday.

The Weather Channel forecasts widespread accumulations of up to three inches, approximately 7.6 centimeters, and higher amounts in certain areas of the affected region.

AccuWeather projects between four and eight inches —10 to 20 centimeters— in mountainous sectors, with a local maximum forecast of twelve inches, about 30 centimeters.

These figures are forecasts and not observed accumulations. The amount of rain will vary considerably between locations, even within the same state.