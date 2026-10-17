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Homes in Flames and Evacuations in California: Santa Ana Winds Fuel Three Fires
Santa Ana winds fan three wildfires in Southern California, forcing evacuations and burning hundreds of acres.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Homes in Flames and Evacuations in California: Santa Ana Winds Fuel Three Fires
Foto Incendios en California: viviendas arden y hay evacuaciones FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK

Posted on 10/17/26 at 06:05

  • North Fire reaches residential areas.
  • Santa Ana winds accelerate the flames.
  • Evacuations affect southern communities.

Several wildfires threaten communities in Southern California this Friday, October 16, as Santa Ana winds facilitate rapid spread.

The North Fire reached residential areas between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, in Orange County, where homes were seen engulfed in flames.

Authorities ordered evacuations, while over 500 firefighters battled the fire, according to the Associated Press. The damage assessment is ongoing. apnews.com

Meanwhile, the Bryson Fire in Malibu and the Henderson Fire near Camp Pendleton have emergency resources deployed across the region.

North Fire Reaches 465 Acres in Orange


The North Fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and quickly advanced towards neighborhoods in the hills.

CAL FIRE reported a surface area of 465 acres, approximately 188 hectares, with no containment of the perimeter. CAL FIRE

Evacuations affected areas of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, while some schools ended the day early and canceled after-school activities.

The proximity of the flames to homes and roads complicated the emergency. Reports also indicated congestion in the surrounding areas. sfgate.com

Bryson and Henderson Maintain Other Active Fronts


In Malibu, the Bryson Fire started on Thursday and prompted evacuation orders and warnings in areas of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Although initial estimates put the surface area at around 200 acres, CAL FIRE’s subsequent report indicated 147 acres and 17% containment. CAL FIRE

Further south, the Henderson Fire had burned 2,080 acres, approximately 842 hectares, and remained uncontained in Friday’s report. CAL FIRE

The fire caused partial closures of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton. The road situation requires review before traveling between Orange and San Diego. sfgate.com

Santa Ana Winds Multiply the Danger

 

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The combination of dry air, high temperatures, and intense gusts allows fires to spread rapidly and hinders firefighters’ work.

Forecasts cited during the day included gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, equivalent to approximately 113 kilometers per hour.

Reduced humidity and dry vegetation increase the risk, even in areas where no fire has been declared yet.

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Although a decrease in wind was expected on Saturday, active fronts could continue to grow. A meteorological improvement does not equal the end of an emergency. washingtonpost.com

Evacuations and Power Outages Disrupt the Day


The consequences extend beyond the burned areas: school closures, family displacements, and preventive power outages affect the region.

Power companies interrupted service in vulnerable sectors to reduce the risk of new fires during strong gusts. apnews.com

Those under an evacuation order should leave immediately, following local instructions, without waiting to see flames from their home.

To consult incidents and official warnings, residents can check CAL FIRE and their city or county’s emergency channels.

SOURCE: foxweather

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