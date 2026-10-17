Homes in Flames and Evacuations in California: Santa Ana Winds Fuel Three Fires
Posted on 10/17/26 at 06:05
- North Fire reaches residential areas.
- Santa Ana winds accelerate the flames.
- Evacuations affect southern communities.
Several wildfires threaten communities in Southern California this Friday, October 16, as Santa Ana winds facilitate rapid spread.
The North Fire reached residential areas between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, in Orange County, where homes were seen engulfed in flames.
Authorities ordered evacuations, while over 500 firefighters battled the fire, according to the Associated Press. The damage assessment is ongoing. apnews.com
Meanwhile, the Bryson Fire in Malibu and the Henderson Fire near Camp Pendleton have emergency resources deployed across the region.
North Fire Reaches 465 Acres in Orange
The fire continues to grow. Please avoid the area. Four homes off Via La Mirada in San Juan Capistrano have been impacted.
#NorteFire
— OCFA (@OCFireAuthority) October 16, 2026
The North Fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and quickly advanced towards neighborhoods in the hills.
CAL FIRE reported a surface area of 465 acres, approximately 188 hectares, with no containment of the perimeter. CAL FIRE
Evacuations affected areas of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, while some schools ended the day early and canceled after-school activities.
The proximity of the flames to homes and roads complicated the emergency. Reports also indicated congestion in the surrounding areas. sfgate.com
Bryson and Henderson Maintain Other Active Fronts
We are closely monitoring the Bryson Fire in Malibu. While the fire is burning outside of the City of Los Angeles, the LAFD is prepared to respond to any fire threat that could emerge and has predeployed resources across the San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Hollywood Hills, and West LA.
The LAFD’s Red Flag Alert remains in effect. Vehicles illegally parked in posted locations within Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones will be towed. Please abide by these restrictions where there are posted signs – we need to keep these areas clear for first responders in case of an emergency.
All Angelenos should sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/JxPc4RyDCo and LAFD notifications at https://t.co/cQYbksW8Od.
— Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 16, 2026
In Malibu, the Bryson Fire started on Thursday and prompted evacuation orders and warnings in areas of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Although initial estimates put the surface area at around 200 acres, CAL FIRE’s subsequent report indicated 147 acres and 17% containment. CAL FIRE
Further south, the Henderson Fire had burned 2,080 acres, approximately 842 hectares, and remained uncontained in Friday’s report. CAL FIRE
The fire caused partial closures of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton. The road situation requires review before traveling between Orange and San Diego. sfgate.com
Santa Ana Winds Multiply the Danger
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The combination of dry air, high temperatures, and intense gusts allows fires to spread rapidly and hinders firefighters’ work.
Forecasts cited during the day included gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, equivalent to approximately 113 kilometers per hour.
Reduced humidity and dry vegetation increase the risk, even in areas where no fire has been declared yet.
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Although a decrease in wind was expected on Saturday, active fronts could continue to grow. A meteorological improvement does not equal the end of an emergency. washingtonpost.com
Evacuations and Power Outages Disrupt the Day
California is closely tracking strong Santa Ana winds and elevated fire risk ahead in Southern California.
We’re taking proactive steps to protect our communities and keep Californians safe.
— Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) October 14, 2026
The consequences extend beyond the burned areas: school closures, family displacements, and preventive power outages affect the region.
Power companies interrupted service in vulnerable sectors to reduce the risk of new fires during strong gusts. apnews.com
Those under an evacuation order should leave immediately, following local instructions, without waiting to see flames from their home.
To consult incidents and official warnings, residents can check CAL FIRE and their city or county’s emergency channels.
SOURCE: foxweather