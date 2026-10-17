North Fire reaches residential areas.

Santa Ana winds accelerate the flames.

Evacuations affect southern communities.

Several wildfires threaten communities in Southern California this Friday, October 16, as Santa Ana winds facilitate rapid spread.

The North Fire reached residential areas between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, in Orange County, where homes were seen engulfed in flames.

Authorities ordered evacuations, while over 500 firefighters battled the fire, according to the Associated Press. The damage assessment is ongoing. apnews.com

Meanwhile, the Bryson Fire in Malibu and the Henderson Fire near Camp Pendleton have emergency resources deployed across the region.

North Fire Reaches 465 Acres in Orange

The fire continues to grow. Please avoid the area. Four homes off Via La Mirada in San Juan Capistrano have been impacted. #NorteFire — OCFA (@OCFireAuthority) October 16, 2026



The North Fire started around 11:30 a.m. on Friday and quickly advanced towards neighborhoods in the hills.

CAL FIRE reported a surface area of 465 acres, approximately 188 hectares, with no containment of the perimeter. CAL FIRE

Evacuations affected areas of San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, while some schools ended the day early and canceled after-school activities.

The proximity of the flames to homes and roads complicated the emergency. Reports also indicated congestion in the surrounding areas. sfgate.com