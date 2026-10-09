Isaias threatens the US coastline.

Dangerous tornadoes and flooding are forecasted.

Florida and Alabama are under alert.

Hurricane Isaias is moving over the Gulf of Mexico and threatens to impact the southern US coast on Friday night.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) confirmed sustained winds of 85 miles per hour on Thursday, as the system continues to strengthen.

The predicted trajectory puts areas of Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida under threat, where authorities are preparing for possible destructive conditions.

Meteorologists warn that Isaias could reach Category 2 before making landfall, accompanied by storm surges, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes.

Hurricane Isaias Could Strengthen Before Landfall

Isaias has rapidly strengthened into the Atlantic season’s first hurricane en route to landfall on the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend. Follow live updates: https://t.co/TvI2dU3HpS https://t.co/HtZa6Vtf37 — CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2026

The warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico offer favorable conditions for the cyclone to increase its intensity over the next few hours.